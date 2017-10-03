Big Ben ruins WR Brown's 'Christmas'

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown lost his temper in the second quarter of Sunday's 26-9 victory over the Baltimore Ravens when quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw an incomplete pass to running back Le'Veon Bell in the flat on a play that saw Brown running free in the middle of the field.

Brown went to the sideline, knocked over a Gatorade bucket and pushed offensive coordinator Todd Haley's hand away after Haley put it on his shoulder while trying to talk to him.

Outbursts happen in the NFL. The heat of the moment is known to wilt grown men.

But certainly Brown was contrite after the game, right? Well, not exactly.

Brown said he had "no regrets" and that "you just get a little frustrated" when things don't go as expected.

"We won the game today. It's like a kid being excited for Christmas," Brown said, via the Ravens website. "You work on it. You're expecting that play on that day. Sometimes, it doesn't work out, and you move on."

The rest of the team also downplayed any fallout from Brown's outburst, with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger calling Brown "very passionate" and saying that all is "fine now."

Brown caught four passes for 34 yards a few days after Roethlisberger said he thought he's been "zoning in" on Brown too much in the opening weeks of the season, in which he had 26 catches for 354 yards and 1 touchdown in three games. Roethlisberger completed passes to five other players in Sunday's victory, which featured Bell running 35 times to lead the offense.

Big Ben might want to make sure there's a little something extra in Brown's stocking this Sunday against Jacksonville. You don't want to ruin your No. 1 receiver's Christmas two weeks in a row.

Come sail away

Pittsburgh Pirates utility man John Jaso is a nondescript baseball player -- save for his below-the-shoulder-length dreadlocks -- but he has carved out nine major league seasons with four different teams.

After the Pirates' 11-8 victory over Washington on Sunday, Jaso said there might not be a 10th.

"Honestly, this is probably it for me, as far as baseball goes," he said in the clubhouse after the game. "I don't know, I've played this game for a while, it's done a lot of great things for me, and I got to meet a lot of really cool people along the way. But I don't know, my mind is going elsewhere and everything like that. We'll see."

As far as what's foremost on his mind, it's Puerto Rico. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said he's planning to help the island recover from the devastation of Hurricane Maria, using his past experience working construction with his uncle.

Beyond that, he just wants to live simply and privately.

"Traveling, living simply, being anonymous, that sort of stuff," Jaso said of his post-baseball plans. "Really I just want to live a simple life. I have a sailboat, so I just want to sail away.

"If you live on a sailboat, it's really hard to live complicated. You have to keep things simple, so that's kind of my catalyst and everything, and my ride and my home."

Jaso has hit .258/.356/.407 in his career with 55 home runs and 281 RBI. He started with the Tampa Bay Rays before playing one season in Seattle and two with Oakland. The past two seasons have been spent in Pittsburgh, where he matched a career-high of 10 home runs in 2017 in 306 at-bats.

SPORTS TRIVIA

Antonio Brown has been selected first-team All-Pro how many times?

ANSWER

Three (2014-2016)

Sports on 10/03/2017