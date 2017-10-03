Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees

7:09 p.m. Central, today, ESPN

SEASON SERIES: Yankees won 4-2.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

TWINS

PLAYER, POS.;AVG.;HR;RBI

Brian Dozier, 2B;.269;34;93

Joe Mauer, 1B;.305;7;71

Jorge Polanco, SS;.256;13;74

Eddie Rosario, LF;.290;27;78)

Miguel Sano, DH;.264;28;77

Eduardo Escobar, 3B;.254;21;73

Byron Buxton, CF;.253;16;51

Max Kepler, RF;.243;19;69

Jason Castro, C;.242;10;47

STARTING PITCHER

PLAYER, POS.;REC.;ERA

Ervin Santana, RHP;6-8;3.28

RELIEVERS

RHP Matt Belisle (2-2, 4.03 ERA, 9 saves), LHP Taylor Rogers (7-3, 3.07), RHP Trevor Hildenberger (3-3, 3.21), RHP Alan Busenitz (1-1, 1.99), RHP Jose Berrios (14-8, 3.89), RHP Tyler Duffey (2-3, 4.94), LHP Ryan Pressly (2-3, 4.70).

YANKEES

PLAYER, POS.;AVG.;HR;RBI

Brett Gardner, LF;.264;21;63

Aaron Judge, RF; .284;52;114

Gary Sanchez, C;.278;33;90

Didi Gregorius, SS; .287;25;87

Chase Headley, DH;.273;12;61)

Starlin Castro, 2B;.300;16;63

Jacoby Ellsbury, CF;.264;7;39

Todd Frazier, 3B;.213;27;76

Greg Bird, 1B;.190;9;28

STARTING PITCHER

PLAYER,POS.;REC.;ERA

Luis Severino;14-8;2.98

RELIEVERS

LHP Aroldis Chapman (4-3, 3.22, 22 saves), RHP Dellin Betances (3-6, 2.87, 10 saves), RHP David Robertson (9-2, 1.48, 14 saves), RHP Chad Green (5-0, 1.83), RHP Tommy Kahnle (2-4, 2.59), RH Adam Warren (3-2, 2.35), LHP Chasen Shreve (4-1, 3.77), RHP Bryan Mitchell (1-1, 5.79), LHP Jaime Garcia (5-10, 4.41).

NOTEWORTHY

Minnesota has lost 12 consecutive playoff games since the 2004 ALDS opener at Yankee Stadium when Johan Santana beat Mike Mussina 2-0. ... Yankees are 89-33 (postseason included) against the Twins since the start of 2002, and 45-14 in the Bronx. ... New York went 51-30 at home, best in the AL, while the Twins were 44-37 on the road. ... On paper, Yankees have a huge advantage in the bullpen. ... The winner heads for Cleveland to play the AL Central champions in a best-of-five Division Series beginning Thursday. Twins went 7-12 against the defending AL champs this season; Yankees were 2-5.

BIG PICTURE

TWINS Finished 85-77 after going 59-103 last season under manager Paul Molitor and became the first team to lose 100-plus games and qualify for the playoffs the following year. ... Twins haven't won a postseason series since 2002, when they beat Oakland 3-2 in the ALDS, then lost to the Angels 4-1 in ALCS.

YANKEES Went 20-8 in September to finish 91-71 and secure the franchise's 53rd postseason appearance. The Dodgers are second with 31. ... New York figures to start four players from its lineup in the 2015 wild-card game: Gardner, Headley, Bird and Gregorius.

QUICK HITS

BRIAN DOZIER Joined Hall of Famer Kirby Puckett (1986-1990) as the only Twins with five consecutive seasons of 30-plus doubles. Dozier also topped 100 runs for the fourth consecutive time.

EXTRA BASES Sanchez had 16 passed balls, tied for the big league lead with Yasmani Grandal of the Dodgers. New York threw 53 wild pitches when Sanchez was behind the plate, second-most among major league catchers behind Jonathan Lucroy (58 with Texas and Colorado).

CLOSING TIME Molitor eventually settled on a 14-year veteran Matt Belisle to handle the ninth inning after Brandon Kintzler was traded to Washington. Belisle has converted 9 of 11 save opportunities. Belisle posted his best rate since 2010 with Colorado and the second-best of his career with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

SETUP SCENARIO Four-time All-Star Dylan Betances struggled with his mechanics and control down the stretch, leading Manager Joe Girardi to have a quick hook in the late innings. The 6-foot-8 righty walked seven over his final 92/3 innings and finished with 44 walks, up from 28 last year.

Sports on 10/03/2017