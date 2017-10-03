COWBOYS

Elliott ruling today?

NEW ORLEANS — A federal appeals court in New Orleans could rule as early as today on whether Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott must begin serving a six-game suspension because of domestic violence allegations. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell suspended Elliott in August. Elliott has been allowed to play, however, because a federal district judge blocked the suspension pending appeals. The NFL says the players union, representing Elliott, improperly filed suit before an arbitrator ruled in the case. The union argues the suit could be pursued because the arbitration proceedings were complete, except for the final ruling, which went against Elliott. A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Monday and could rule today. No criminal charges were ever filed in the case. Elliott led the NFL with 1,631 yards rushing last year. He has 277 yards through four games this season. He has another 118 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

RAIDERS

Carr breaks bone in back

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will miss between two and six weeks after breaking a bone in his back during a loss to the Denver Broncos. Coach Jack Del Rio said Monday that a CT scan showed that Carr has a transverse process fracture in his back after being injured in the third quarter of a 16-10 loss Sunday. Del Rio said these injuries typically sideline players for two to six weeks. Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and the Panthers’ Cam Newton each had similar injuries in 2014 and missed only one game each. … Del Rio said he is hopeful WR Michael Crabtree can return this week from a chest injury but won’t know more until he knows whether Crabtree can tolerate practice. … Del Rio had no update on the status of CB David Amerson, who left Sunday’s game with a concussion. … CB Gareon Conley (shin) will likely be limited in practice Wednesday but will get a good workload in Thursday to determine whether he can return after missing one game.

BUCCANEERS

Martin returns to fold

TAMPA, Fla. — The two-time Pro Bowl running back Doug Martin was activated Monday after completing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancers and expects to play against the New England Patriots on Thursday night. Martin, 28, hasn’t played in a regular-season game since last Dec. 18 at Dallas. He was a healthy scratch the following week at New Orleans before the Bucs announced he’d also sit out the club’s season finale against Carolina to begin a suspension that would also sideline him for the first three games this year. Martin was the second-leading rusher in the league and an All-Pro two years ago, when he ran for 1,402 yards and six touchdowns. Injuries and the season-ending suspension limited him to eight games in 2016, when he averaged just 2.9 yards per carry while gaining 421 yards and scoring three TDs.

TITANS

QB Mariota day to day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota is day to day after an MRI exam showed a strain of his hamstring. Coach Mike Mularkey said they will not play him against Miami if there’s any chance of further damage. Mularkey updated Mariota’s status Monday, saying the Titans (2-2) want to be smart with their quarterback. Mariota, who ran for two touchdowns, aggravated his hamstring in the first half of the Titans’ 57-14 loss to the Texans. Mariota currently has a passer rating of 79.8 with 3 touchdown passes and 3 interceptions, and he has completed 66 of 110 for 792 yards.

BEARS

Rookie Trubisky to start

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears are going to give prized rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, the No. 2 overall draft pick from North Carolina, the start against the Minnesota Vikings next Monday night after Mike Glennon struggled in the first four games. Glennon has five interceptions and three lost fumbles for the Bears (1-3).

VIKINGS

Cook’s season over

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings say running back Dalvin Cook will miss the remainder of his rookie season because of a torn ACL in his left knee. Coach Mike Zimmer confirmed the diagnosis on Monday. Cook was injured trying to cut for more yards near the end of a run in the third quarter of Minnesota’s loss to Detroit on Sunday. Cook lost a fumble on the play and needed help off the field. He was on crutches, wearing a bulky brace afterward. With 354 yards, Cook is third in the NFL in rushing. He has two touchdowns, plus 11 receptions for 90 yards. Latavius Murray will take over as the lead running back for the Vikings (2-2), who play at Chicago next Monday.

BILLS

Thumbs down in Buffalo

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills starting receiver Jordan Matthews and starting linebacker Ramon Humber are out indefinitely because of broken thumbs for a team already lacking experienced depth. Coach Sean McDermott said the two will require surgery after both were hurt in a 23-17 victory at Atlanta on Sunday. Matthews was acquired in a trade with Philadelphia in August. The fourth-year player leads Bills receivers with 10 catches for 162 yards, and scored his first touchdown of the season Sunday. One option at receiver won’t be Walt Powell. Buffalo released the player on Monday, when Powell was eligible to return after serving a four-game NFL suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing substances. Humber entered Week 4 with a team-leading 29 tackles, and also had an interception while starting at outside linebacker. McDermott says backup safety Colt Anderson will also require surgery for an injury to his forearm.

SEAHAWKS

RB Carson fractures leg

RENTON, Wash.— Seattle running back Chris Carson suffered a fracture in his lower left leg when he was pinned in a pile in the fourth quarter of the Seahawks’ win over the Indianapolis Colts. Speaking on his weekly radio show on KIRO-AM on Monday, Coach Pete Carroll said the fracture was discovered just below Carson’s knee. Carroll said the initial concern was about Carson’s ankle and initial examinations didn’t show a fracture there but additional tests revealed the extent of the injury. Carroll said Carson will be out for a while. Carson, a rookie seventh-round pick, had become Seattle’s starting running back for the first month of the season. Left tackle Rees Odhiambo was still in the hospital Monday morning, Carroll said. Odhiambo had breathing problems after the game.

INJURY UPDATE

Atlanta Falcons Coach Dan Quinn said he hopes to have wide receiver Julio Jones (hip flexor), defensive end Vic Beasley (hamstring strain) and wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (hamstring strain) back after the bye week when the Falcons face the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 15 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Defensive tackle Jack Crawford’s bicep injury is more serious and has the team discussing whether to sign a free agent. … Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden has a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will miss the rest of the season. Golden, a third-year pro whose 12½ sacks led the Cardinals last season, was injured while rushing the passer in overtime of Sunday’s 18-15 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. He will need surgery after the swelling in his knee goes down coach Bruce Arians said. … A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that Indianapolis Colts center Deyshawn Bond will miss the rest of the season with a torn quad in his leg suffered during Sunday night’s 46-18 loss to Seattle. Bond, an undrafted rookie, started Indy’s first four games. He was injured on the Colts’ second play and left the field on a golf cart. Bond played at the University of Cincinnati and attended high school in Indy.