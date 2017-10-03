NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Summertime tactics for black bass and crappie catch fish in early autumn.

James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said trolling for crappie is good with crank baits. A Bandit Glo Plug is the preferred crank bait, he said. Troll in creek arms with timber.

Crappie are also biting jigs or minnows 10 to 15 feet deep.

Stripers are biting early from Point 5 to the dam on brood minnows or shad.

Black bass fishing is slow. Try top-water lures early. Go with a small plastic worm on a drop-shot rig later in the day.

Catfish are biting well on the south end of the lake, reports Mike Whitehouse at Hickory Creek Marina. Anglers are using hot dogs soaked in strawberry Kool-Aid for bait.

Trolling for crappie has slowed, but fishing with Bobby Garland Baby Shads has picked up 15 to 18 feet deep around brush. Good colors are electric chicken, monkey milk, Cajun chicken and blue ice.

Beaver tailwater

Tom Steinke at Beaver Dam Store said trout are biting Power Bait or small spoons. Walleye are biting crank baits.

Fishing from a boat is best because of long periods of power generation at Beaver Dam.

Lake Fayetteville

Angela Perea at the lake office said crappie are biting jigs or minnows. Bluegill can be caught shallow with worms. Go with plastic worms to catch black bass.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike McBride at the lake bait shop said black bass are biting top-water lures, plastic worms or spinner baits. Try liver or shad for catfish.

Crappie fishing is slow. Use jigs or minnows six feet deep.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass are biting plastic worms day or night. Rig them any style. Try top-water lures early.

Illinois River

Stroud recommends tube baits, grubs or other soft plastics to catch black bass. Rooster tails are another good lure.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker said black bass are hitting top-water lures early at all Bella Vista lakes. Try deep diving crank baits or plastic worms later in the day.

Eastern Oklahoma

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass at Lake Eucha are biting buzz baits early and plastic worms at midday.

Table Rock Lake

Missouri Department of Conservation reports fair fishing for black bass with crank baits or plastic worms on a drop-shot rig. Catfishing is fair with nightcrawlers, liver or small sunfish.

