OT Banks leaves Fayetteville visit with interest

The Arkansas Razorbacks lead for junior-college offensive tackle Noah Banks after he officially visited Fayetteville over the weekend.

Banks, 6-7, 300 pounds, of Iowa Western Community College, arrived in Fayetteville on Friday with scholarship offers from Missouri, Iowa State and Middle Tennessee.

Banks received a scholarship offer from Coach Bret Bielema on Friday afternoon.

"It's early in the recruiting process, but the offer after the visit, Arkansas is definitely the top school," said Banks, who is also drawing interest from Oklahoma, TCU, Auburn, Mississippi State, Nebraska and others.

Banks said he was thrilled to get the offer from Bielema.

"It was crazy because the recruitment I've had so far you know, it's been from big schools," Banks said. "But Arkansas, as far as offensive linemen, it's the top dog, especially with Coach B and the track record that he's had and the people he's put into the NFL and the success he's had its crazy."

Banks and his parents were taken aback by what the Razorbacks program had to offer.

"It was mind blowing," Banks said. "Obviously being an SEC school ... coming probably from an average recruit in high school to being a one of the top guys and coming to a school like Arkansas. Like I said, it was mind blowing and crazy to see all the stuff that goes on and the facilities."

He was set to sign with Troy in 2015 out of West Florida High School in Pensacola, but reopened his recruiting after the Trojans had a coaching change. He eventually signed with FCS program Murray State, where he started 9 of 10 games as a redshirt freshman in 2016. He transferred to junior college in the spring after enduring more coaching changes.

Banks said when he makes his decision this time, it will come after using a different though process than when he was coming out of high school.

"Coming out of high school if you asked me the same question it was probably all the hoo-rah, the facilities and all that stuff," Banks said. "The situation now with me having only 2 (years) to play after this the relationship with the offensive line coach. I love Arkansas runs the pro-style offense. I see myself in that so, it's huge."

Junior offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt hosted Banks after Saturday's victory over New Mexico State. Banks, who plans to graduate from Iowa Western in December and enroll at his new school in January, is hoping to announce his decision fairly soon.

"I have until the end of the semester because I will enroll at the next semester," Banks said. "But hopefully it won't take that long. Hopefully in the next 4-5 weeks or month."

FUTURE HOGS FLOURISH

Two future Razorbacks continued to have strong senior seasons with big games on Friday.

Defensive back commitment Tanner McCalister of Rockwall-Heath High School in Texas rushed 25 times for 253 yards and 3 touchdowns while playing 57 snaps on offense. That included the game-tying touchdown run in a 28-27 victory over cross-town rival Rockwall.

McCalister recorded 4 tackles, an interception and a pass breakup on 73 snaps on defense. He also played 12 snaps on special teams for total of 155 plays for the evening. He's one of five players up for the Dallas Morning News Sports Day Hero for week 5.

"To gain 253 yards rushing while playing every snap on defense against the area's No. 1 passing offense and shutting the receivers down on his side of the field ... incredible performance," Rockwall-Heath Coach Mickey Moss said.

McCalister, 6-0, 185, 4.44, seconds in the 40-yard dash, has rushed 79 times for 813 yards and 11 touchdowns in 5 games. He has 30 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, a pass breakup and recovered fumble on defense.

He rushed 20 times for 305 yards, 3 touchdowns while also playing 45 snaps on defense and recording 5 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, a pass breakup and an interception against Irving MacArthur on Sept. 15.

Linebacker commitment Bumper Pool of Lucas, (Texas) Lovejoy had 19 tackles, including 4 tackles for loss as well 2 recovered fumbles in a 30-10 loss to Mesquite West.

Pool has 67 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, a pass breakup and an interception in five games this season.

Sports on 10/03/2017