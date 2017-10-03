Outdoors briefs

Rain garden workshop set

Beaver Watershed Alliance will host a free rain garden workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area.

Students will learn now to build a rain garden. Rain gardens capture rainfall so water can soak in and spread slowly.

Register at info@beaverwatershedalliance.org or call 479-750-8007.

Master Naturalists offer training

Northwest Arkansas Master Naturalists are taking applications for new member training.

Classes start Jan. 20 for Benton County, Jan. 24 for Carroll County and Jan. 27 for Washington and Madison counties. Benton, Washington and Madison County classes are on alternating Saturdays. Carroll County classes meet on Wednesdays with field time to be determined.

Cost is $135 for training and materials, plus $30 annual dues. Cost is $80 for a second household members if materials are shared, plus annual dues.

More than 60 hours of instruction are offered in areas such as wildlife, watersheds, geology, native and invasive species. Most classes combine lecture and field work.

For details visit wordpress.arkansasmasternaturalists.org or email nwamncontact@mn4arkansas.org.

Chamber sets Table Rock tournament

The 38th annual Homer Sloan Buddy Bass Tournament is Saturday at Table Rock Lake out of Campbell Point Marina.

Entry fee is $100 per boat with an optional $20 for the big bass pot. Fishing is from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cash is awarded to the top five places.

To enter, visit the Shell Knob Chamber of Commerce website, www.shellknob.com.

Hikes explore Kessler, Buffalo

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike Thursday at Mount Kessler starting at Cato Springs. The hike is four miles, moderate difficulty.

A three-mile hike to Hawksbill Crag and a four-mile hike on the Buffalo River Trail at Ponca will be Oct. 13. The Hawksbill hike is moderate difficulty. The Ponca hike is moderate to difficult.

All hikers are welcome. For meeting times and locations contact Dora Brach, 417-501-4535, dora16@gmail.com.

Park offers sunset tours

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area offers pontoon boat sunset tours at Beaver Lake through October. Cost is $10 for adults and $5, for children 6-12, plus tax.

Dates are Oct. 5, 12, 15, 19, 26 and 29. Departure times vary. Call the visitor center, 479-789-5000 for reservations.

Fishing boost Heritage basketball

A bass tournament to benefit Rogers Heritage boys basketball will be Oct. 14 out of Prairie Creek park on Beaver Lake.

Entry fee is $70 per boat. First prize is $1,000 if at least 30 boats are entered. Fishing is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Advance registration is available at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers or anglers may enter on tournament morning with no late fee.

Sports on 10/03/2017