State Sports Briefs

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UCA achieves highest ranking in D-I

The University of Central Arkansas football team has its highest ranking since the program joined NCAA Division I in 2006.

After UCA's 41-30 home victory over No. 3 Sam Houston State (3-1, 1-1 Southland) on Saturday, the Bears jumped five spots to No. 6 in Monday's STATS FCS Top 25 and jumped four spots to No. 8 in the FCS Coaches Poll.

Sam Houston dropped to No. 9 in the STATS FCS Top 25 and No. 11 in the FCS Coaches Poll.

The Southland Conference's top-billed game had high stakes for UCA. For the past three seasons, the Bears had lost to Sam Houston and finished second in the conference standings. UCA Coach Steve Campbell said at the conference media day in July that there was one main goal to make it possible to earn the team's first conference title since 2012.

"You beat Sam Houston," he said. "You have to win that game."

UCA has now evened up the all-time record (6-6) against Sam Houston, and will look to hold onto its undefeated conference record (3-1, 2-0 Southland) against Houston Baptist (1-3, 0-2) on Saturday.

-- Brooks Kubena

Bumpas inducted into SWC Hall

Former Razorback All-American Dick Bumpas was among nine honorees inducted into the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame on Monday at a luncheon at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth.

Hosted by the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, the event honored Bumpas as well as other legends from schools previously affiliated with the Southwest Conference.

Bumpas, who coached for 38 years, was a three-year letter-winner for the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville (1968, 1969, 1970) at defensive tackle. He was an All-SWC selection in 1970 and an AP first-team All-American that same season.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Bauxite's Patton on leave of absence

Bauxite Coach Daryl Patton has taken a leave of absence because of personal reasons, Bauxite Athletic Director Joshua Harrison said Monday.

Assistant coach Michael Mattox is serving as interim coach. Harrison added that he is not sure whether Patton will return to the team for Friday's 7-4A Conference game against Mena at The Pit in Bauxite.

Bauxite assistant coaches met with Miners players Sunday to discuss Patton's situation.

Patton is in his second season with the Miners (3-2, 1-1 7-4A) after coaching Fayetteville from 2003-2015. He led Fayetteville to four state championships (2007, 2011, 2012, 2015).

-- Jeremy Muck

GOLF

Arkansas women maintain lead

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville women's golf team didn't let rainy conditions and an hour-plus delay derail it as the Razorbacks stayed on top of the leaderboard after the second round at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate in Eden Prairie, Minn. Dylan Kim paced Arkansas with a 4-under 68, and Maria Fassi and Alana Uriell carded 2-under 70s.

Arkansas Tech third in RBC Classic

Holly Standing shot an even-par 71 to sit in a two-way tie for first place with Southwestern Oklahoma's Chloe Thackeray as Arkansas Tech University sits in third place overall after day one of the UCO RCB Classic in Edmond, Okla.

HSU takes second in Fall Invitational

Henderson State used a big afternoon round to take a seven-shot lead after 36 holes of the HSU Fall Invitational at the Hot Springs Country Club in Hot Springs.

The Reddies have a team score of 300 and are four strokes behind Arkansas Tech and Delta State after round one.

