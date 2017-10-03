COLLEGE

Pitino firing approved

Louisville’s interim president Greg Postel was authorized Monday to fire Rick Pitino because of a federal bribery investigation, a scandal that has shaken the university and brought down one of the most prominent coaches in college basketball. The school’s Athletics Association, a separate body of officials that oversees Louisville’s sports programs, unanimously approved a resolution to fire Pitino after meeting for more than two hours on Monday. Pitino was placed on unpaid administrative leave last week after law enforcement officials announced the probe and the school acknowledged its inclusion in the investigation. In addition, Postel said he plans to announce an interim replacement today for athletic director Tom Jurich, who is on paid leave review. David Padgett was named as Pitino’s interim replacement Friday. Louisville’s intention to name an interim replacement for Jurich also suggests the school doesn’t plan for him to return to work “in the foreseeable future.”

Ball to home-school son

LaMelo Ball, a 16-year-old junior at Chino Hills (Calif.) High School, will be home-schooled and not play for any team, his father, LaVar Ball, said Monday in a phone call. “I’m going to make him the best basketball player ever,” LaVar Ball said. He intends to check him out today. LaMelo scored 92 points for Chino Hills in a game last season. Brother Lonzo is the Los Angeles Lakers’ new point guard and brother LiAngelo will be a freshman at UCLA. “It’s good for Melo,” LaVar said. “Less distractions. He just needs to focus.” The next time people will be able to see LaMelo play is next spring in travel ball. “They’ll have to sit back and wait,” LaVar Ball said. LaVar Ball said LaMelo still intends to sign with UCLA.

GOLF

Byrd regains Tour card

Jonathan Byrd is heading back to the PGA Tour for the first time in three years after winning the weather-delayed Web.com Tour Championship at Atlantic Beach, Fla., on Monday. A five-time PGA Tour winner, Byrd closed with a 4-under 67 at Atlantic Beach Country Club for a four-shot victory. He was tied for 66th in the standings going into the last of four Web.com Tour Finals events that awarded tour cards to the top 25. Byrd finished at 24-under 260. His last PGA Tour victory came in 2011 at the Tournament of Champions. Sam Saunders, the grandson of Arnold Palmer who shot 59 in the first round, closed with a 69 and tied for second with Shawn Stefani

(65). Both earned their way back to the PGA Tour, which starts its new season Thursday. Byrd and Stefani were among five players who moved into the top 25 on the Finals money list in the last event. The others were Matt Jones, Cameron Tringale and Tom Hoge, who closed with a 65 and finished 23rd. The top 25 players from the regular-season money list already were assured of PGA Tour cards. Chesson Hadley won the money lists for both the regular season and the Finals, earning fully exempt status and a spot in The Players Championship. Hunter Mahan, who missed the cut, also failed to regain his card. He can take a one-time exemption for being in the top 50 in career earnings. Four golfers with Arkansas connections: Andrew Landry, Austin Cook, Matt Atkins and Ethan Tracy already locked up their cards by finishing in the top 25 during the regular Web.com season.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Price to coach UTEP

UTEP is bringing back former Miners coach Mike Price to be interim coach and replace Sean Kugler, who was fired after an 0-5 start. Price, 71, coached UTEP from 2004-2012 and took the Miners to three bowl games. From 1989-2002, he was coach at Washington State, where he had three 10-victory seasons and the led the Cougars to the 1998 Rose Bowl. Price became Alabama coach in 2003 but never coached a game for the Crimson Tide. He was fired after news reports of a night of partying at a strip club in Pensacola, Fla. He resurfaced at UTEP and went on to be one of the most successful coaches in the history of a program that has not had much. The Miners have played in five bowls since 1967.

BASEBALL

Molina to help homeland

St. Louis Cardinals All-Star catcher Yadier Molina will fly to Puerto Rico this week and personally deliver relief supplies and funds that he has raised through a GoFundMe account and his foundation to help the island after it was decimated by Hurricane Maria this past month. Millions of U.S. citizens remain without power, food or clean water — and, for Molina, that includes uncles, aunts, cousins, and dozens of childhood friends. Molina left immediately after the Cardinals’ final game on Sunday for his home in Jupiter, Fla., where he said he will organize and prep whatever he can take to Vega Alta, Puerto Rico, his coastal home, which felt the brutal sweep of Maria’s winds and rising water. “Help my family. Help my neighbors. Help my country. Help Puerto Rico,” said Molina on Sunday morning. He said he was feeling better and had cleared lingering concerns about concussion symptoms. “I’m expecting no power, no food, no water. But what I am bringing is whatever I can, whatever I can to help.” By season’s end, the GoFundMe account started by Molina and his wife, Wanda, had raised nearly $140,000. Several teammates, including Tommy Pham and Kolten Wong, had personally donated money directly to Molina. Molina’s foundation had also raised funds to purpose needed supplies. Molina declined to discuss any of President Trump’s tweets, his caustic comments about Puerto Rico officials, or the political friction that has tainted recovery efforts on his home island. “No politics,” he said. “Just work. Just help.”

BASEBALL

Braves GM resigns amid MLB investigation

ATLANTA — John Coppolella was forced to resign as Braves general manager Monday after an investigation by Major League Baseball revealed serious rules violations in the international player market.

Gordon Blakeley, a special assistant to the GM who was the team’s international scouting chief, also has resigned.

Braves President John Hart will take over GM duties while the team searches for a full-time replacement.

Hart said the Braves cooperated when they first learned of the investigation “in the past couple weeks.” He wouldn’t reveal details of the rules violations, but he did say they did not involve criminal activity.

Hart didn’t know whether the Braves would be penalized by MLB, but he acknowledged there was no agreement with the league for lesser organizational penalties in exchange for Coppolella’s resignation.

“We didn’t bargain, if you will, on that,” Hart said. “The decision that was made here internally was it just wasn’t right and it wasn’t going to fit for what worked with the Braves going forward.”

Hart initially didn’t believe the probe would uncover serious violations. He said that changed in the past three days as the team learned more findings from the MLB investigation.

“As we went into the last 72 hours, I think in their investigation they dug up a number of things that were quite serious as far as the MLB rules,” Hart said. “Ultimately, I think because of what they did dig up and what they did have, I think it sort of drove us into the spot we’re in right now.”

He said MLB has “made clear” the investigation “has about wrapped up.”

An MLB spokesman would not provide details on an ongoing investigation.

Coppolella declined comment “at this time,” when contacted by The Associated Press.

Hart said the search for a new GM wouldn’t affect the team’s decision on whether to exercise its 2018 option on Manager Brian Snitker. He said that decision could come this week.