Garland not clear, but active

FAYETTEVILLE -- Khalil Garland was mostly a spectator at the Arkansas Razorbacks' basketball practice Tuesday afternoon in Walton Arena.

Garland got on the court to take some shots, but he didn't take part in any of the team portions in practice that were open to the media.

The 6-5 freshman guard from Little Rock Parkview hasn't been medically cleared to practice because of what Coach Mike Anderson has called "an ongoing health matter."

Anderson said at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville media day that he can't be specific about Garland's medical condition because of health privacy laws.

"The doctors are optimistic that the condition will get better and we can get him back on a plan," Anderson said. "He's still doing some things with us, but he can't go into the full contact full scale.

"He has done some conditioning, done some shooting ... he's at practice every day, so he's working, so hopefully at some point in time the doctor says, 'Hey, you're cleared.'

"He's involved in all the study sessions and everything we do.' "

Garland averaged 12.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals as a senior at Parkview last season.

"You're talking about a guy that is a high-level player," Anderson said. "We brought him up here to hopefully impact our team, and so it's one of those stumbling blocks, some adversity, and he is dealing with it."

Razorbacks freshman center Daniel Gafford said Garland's teammates are helping him stay positive.

"It's tough, but we're going to get him through it," Gafford said. "We're going to be ready for him whenever he's able to do that."

Anderson was asked whether Garland is likely to redshirt this season.

"I'm very optimistic that he will be back," Anderson said. "That's how I feel, but we'll have to see what the doctors say on that."

Cook still suspended

Senior forward Arlando Cook remains on suspension from team activities, Mike Anderson said, pending a resolution to his legal issues.

Anderson suspended Cook indefinitely Sept. 5 after he was arrested and charged with misdemeanor first-degree assault, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

"We're going to let the law take its course," Anderson said. "Then we'll go from there and I'll be able to make my decision on what takes place."

Lighter Beard

Senior guard Anton Beard said he's lost more than 20 pounds since last season. Beard, 6-0, said he's now 186 pounds after weighing 210.

"It's a big difference in quickness," Beard said. "I really didn't lose any strength, either."

Sports on 10/04/2017