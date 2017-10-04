Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, October 04, 2017, 5:56 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Hansen’s status up in the air

By Brooks Kubena

This article was published today at 2:12 a.m.

Arkansas State quarterback Justice Hansen remains a game-time decision with the lower back strain he suffered against Southern Methodist. If he does not play, redshirt freshman Logan Bonner will start in his place.

ASU Coach Blake Anderson said Monday that Hansen fully practiced on Sunday and “felt pretty good.”

“We’re prepared to play him,” Anderson said. “We’re prepared to play without him.”

Print Headline: Hansen’s status up in the air

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Hansen’s status up in the air

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online