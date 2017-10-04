Hansen’s status up in the air
Arkansas State quarterback Justice Hansen remains a game-time decision with the lower back strain he suffered against Southern Methodist. If he does not play, redshirt freshman Logan Bonner will start in his place.
ASU Coach Blake Anderson said Monday that Hansen fully practiced on Sunday and “felt pretty good.”
“We’re prepared to play him,” Anderson said. “We’re prepared to play without him.”
