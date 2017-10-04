SAINTS

Tackle Strief on IR

METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints have placed right tackle Zach Strief on injured reserve, possibly ending his season.

Strief left Sunday's victory over Miami in London with a knee injury. It was his second knee injury this season. He also was hurt in the season opener Sept. 11 at Minnesota and missed two games before returning last week.

Teams may re-activate up to two players off injured reserve. Teams also no longer have to immediately designate which players they plan to bring back when they first move them to injured reserve. However, one of those players in New Orleans is expected to be cornerback Delvin Breaux, who fractured his fibula during training camp.

Strief is in his 12th NFL season and seventh as a starter.

TITANS

Another QB added

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans are adding Brandon Weeden to the roster as a third quarterback with Marcus Mariota recovering from a strained hamstring.

The Titans announced the move Tuesday. Coach Mike Mularkey said Mariota is day to day after hurting his hamstring in a 57-14 loss to the Texans. Matt Cassel is Mariota's backup, and now the Titans (2-2) have someone in Weeden who has started 25 of his 34 NFL games.

The 22nd pick overall in 2012, Weeden has started for Cleveland, Dallas and Houston; the Texans released him Sept. 2 in their final cuts. The 6-foot-3 Weeden has thrown for 6,452 yards with 31 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.

The Titans, who visit Miami (1-2) on Sunday, also waived linebacker Josh Carraway and swapped wide receiver C.J. Board onto the practice squad with cornerback Kenneth Durden released.

REDSKINS

CB Norman iffy

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Redskins said cornerback Josh Norman is week-to-week after fracturing a rib Monday night in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Coach Jay Gruden provided the update on Norman and other injured players during a conference call with reporters Tuesday. Norman said after the 29-20 loss that he fell awkwardly on the heel of someone's shoe and that it hurt to breathe.

The Redskins have a bye week coming up before hosting the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 15.

Trent Williams' status for that game remains to be seen after Gruden said the left tackle irritated his kneecap and is having an MRI. Washington is already without backup tackle Ty Nsekhe, who had surgery to repair a core muscle injury.

Also injured Monday night were running back Rob Kelley (day to day with a sprained ankle), receiver Josh Doctson (strained shoulder) and safety Deshazor Everett (hamstring).

BILLS

3 subs signed

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills have signed three players, including receiver Philly Brown, to address their injury-depleted depth at several positions.

Brown returns to Buffalo after being among the team's final cuts last month. The Bills (3-1) are in need of help at receiver with starter Jordan Matthews sidelined indefinitely after he broke his right thumb in a 23-17 victory over Atlanta on Sunday.

The Bills also signed safeties Shamarko Thomas and Trae Elston, who is also back in Buffalo after being on the roster for the first two games.

Thomas spent his first four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He signed with the New York Jets in June before being cut last month.

Bills backup safety Colt Anderson was placed on injured reserve after he broke his arm against Atlanta. Buffalo also released safety Robert Blanton and defensive end Eric Lee.

The Bills did not make a move at linebacker, where they also lack experienced depth with starter Ramon Humber out indefinitely after breaking his thumb last weekend.

Buffalo plays at Cincinnati (1-3) on Sunday, before entering its bye week.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 10/04/2017