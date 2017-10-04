Petty crooned; Giants ran down a dream

Rock musician Tom Petty died Monday after suffering cardiac arrest at his Malibu, Calif., home.

Petty was 66.

The lead singer of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer was remembered by CBSSports.com's Will Brinson, who recalled Petty's halftime show at Super Bowl XLI in February 2008.

Petty and the Heartbreakers played four songs in the show: "American Girl", "Won't Back Down", "Free Fallin" and "Runnin' Down a Dream".

"Petty was an easy choice as an act for the Super Bowl halftime show, and he put on a pretty incredible performance during Super Bowl XLII after the 2007 NFL season," Brinson wrote. "That was, yes, the undefeated Patriots team playing against the Giants in the first matchup of Tom Brady and Eli Manning. It would, yes, feature the David Tyree catch.

"But it also featured Petty crushing four songs on a large guitar-shaped stage."

The Giants went on to defeat the Patriots 17-14, winning their third Super Bowl title at the time and ending New England's undefeated season at 18-1.

"There are probably plenty of Giants fans who identify with 'Won't Back Down,' considering the Giants were huge underdogs in this game," Brinson wrote.

Sam Mellinger of the Kansas City Star is a believer in the 2017 Kansas City Chiefs, the last undefeated team in the NFL at 4-0.

Mellinger said he hopes Chiefs fans embrace their team's chances of winning their first Super Bowl since the 1969 season.

"The Chiefs are the last undefeated team in football, and because they're the Chiefs and this is sports and this is what we do, it's easy to think about all that could go wrong," Mellinger wrote.

"Because unless you are old enough to remember 1969, when football wasn't nearly as popular as it is now, every Chiefs joy has ultimately led to a disappointment. I'm in a good mood today, so I don't want to write the list any more than you want to read the list. But you're probably nodding your head right now.

"You can find all that stuff here, too. Injuries are a growing problem, particularly on the offensive line. The Chiefs got lucky when Josh Doctson dropped what would've been a late and go-ahead touchdown last night. Only six teams have given up more yards than the Chiefs.

"But one of the marks of a good team is being able to beat other good teams, and New England, Philadelphia and Washington are a combined 7-2 when playing teams that aren't the Chiefs.

"This is the best Chiefs team I've covered in eight seasons, and I would argue the best team since the 1990s. Make your joke about that being a low bar, and the joke is probably even funny, but this is a legitimate Super Bowl contender."

The Chiefs defeated the Washington Redskins 29-20 on Monday night. They are at Houston on Sunday night.

He said it

From Brad Dickson of the Omaha World-Herald:

• "In his new book, Tom Brady claims that if you drink lots of water you don't need sunscreen. Can Brady perhaps let the air out of his own head?"

• "The NFL is going to begin paying referees full-time salaries in hopes of attracting better talent. If this works out the Cleveland Browns may do the same thing with their players."

• "The Boise State football team has a dog that retrieves kicking tees. If you're thinking about watching the Boise State game this week instead of the Nebraska game, that'd probably be good for your blood pressure."

SPORTS QUIZ

What NFL team has made the most Super Bowl appearances?

ANSWER

The New England Patriots with 9. New England has a 5-4 record in the game.

