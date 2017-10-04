GOLF

No. 1 UA women's golf wins by a dozen shots

The No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks led by junior medalist Maria Fassi, blew away the field with a 12-stroke victory on Tuesday at the invitation-only ANNIKA Intercollegiate tournament in suburban Minneapolis.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville shot a 16 under for the three-round tournament and won a second consecutive title for the first time in school history. Fassi shot a 10 under to win the tournament. The native of Hidalgo, Mexico, had a 6-under 66 on Tuesday to close out the victory. Fassi became the first Razorback to claim back-to-back medalist honors since NCAA champion Stacy Lewis won three in a row in 2007-08.

Senior Alana Uriell and junior Dylan Kim carded 71s in the final round to tie for third place. Uriell has finished third in both events this fall, while Kim was making her debut for the Razorbacks.

Junior Cara Gorlei tied for 18th at 2 over, while junior Kaylee Benton came in tied for 41st with a 12-over 228.

Arkansas finished 12 shots ahead of UCLA, the only other team to go under par at 4 under. No. 16 Stanford finished third at 6 over, followed by No. 10 Furman (9 over) and No. 45 Texas (9 over) in the 12-team field.

Coach Shauna Estes-Taylor notched her 14th victory at Arkansas.

The Razorbacks, who tied an NCAA record with a 41 under to capture the Mason Rudolph Championship in Franklin, Tenn., on Sept. 17, will play in two more fall events, with the Ruth's Chris Tar Heel Invitational up next on Oct. 13 in Chapel Hill, N.C.

-- Tom Murphy

Henderson State's men finish second in Hot Springs

Henderson State University's men's team finished second Tuesday at the Henderson State Invitational in Hot Springs.

The Reddies shot a 888 (300-280-306) for the three-round tournament, finishing four strokes back of Delta State's 884 (296-291-297). Arkansas Tech University was third at 893 (296-304-293). Southern Arkansas University was fourth at 898 (309-294-295). Harding University was fifth at 910 (301-309-300), following by the University of Arkansas at Monticello at 915 (310-311-294). Williams Baptist was 10th at 979 (329-317-333) and Crowley's Ridge College was 12th at 1,000 (347-326-327).

Individually, Henderson State's Nick Shapiro was second with a 220 (74-71-75) and his teammate Stuart King was third at 221 (73-74-74). Southern Arkansas' Roman Zimmerman finished tied for third at 221 (77-72-72). Mitchell Ford of Henderson State finished fifth with a 222 (75-69-78). Jackson Marseilles of Arkansas Tech finished sixth with a 223 (83-68-72) while his teammate Shawn Tsaf finished eighth with a 224 (72-78-74). Harding's Mason Banger finished 11th with a 225. Williams Baptist's Reece Posey finished 33rd with a 234 (80-74-80).

Arkansas Tech women finish third in Oklahoma

Arkansas Tech University's women finished third Tuesday with a 604 at the University of Central Oklahoma Classic in Edmond, Okla.

The Golden Suns finished behind Central Oklahoma (585) and Southwestern Oklahoma State (591). Henderson State finished tied for seventh (618) and Harding was 12th (653).

Individually, Arkansas Tech's Peerada Piddon won the title with a 139 (72-67).

UCA's George finishes second in North Carolina

The University of Central Arkansas' Lewis George finished tied for second at the Western Carolina Intercollegiate in Sapphire, N.C., on Tuesday.

George had rounds of 67, 68 and 69 for a 204, tying Duke's Evan Katz.

As a team, Central Arkansas finished with an 869, trailing Gardner-Webb (856) and Elon (859).

UAFS finishes third in Kansas

The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith finished third with an 894 (304-306-284) at the Newman Fall Invitational in Wichita, Kan.

Southeastern Oklahoma State won with an 891 (308-294-289) while Central Oklahoma was second with an 892 (300-302-290).

Individually, Chris Eckes finished tied for second with a 216 (71-74-71). Zach Partin finished sixth with a 222 (71-74-71).

SOCCER

OBU women edge Harding

Bryson Thomas scored in the 15th minute to give Ouachita Baptist University's women's team a 1-0 victory over Harding University on Tuesday at Stevens Soccer Field in Searcy.

OBU (3-6-1, 3-2-0 Great American Conference) won despite being outshot 20-15 by Harding (3-6-2, 2-3-0).

CROSS COUNTRY

Arkansas' Gregory named top freshman

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville's Lauren Gregory was named SEC freshman runner of the week on Monday.

Gregory finished 21st at the Notre Dame Invitational in South Bend, Ind., on Friday, completing the 5,000-meter course in 16:49.80.

Sports on 10/04/2017