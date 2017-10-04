Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, October 04, 2017, 2:41 p.m.

Tickets go on sale for basketball game in North Little Rock

By Matt Jones

This article was published today at 1:56 p.m.

arkansas-guard-anton-beard-reacts-to-a-call-during-the-second-half-of-a-game-against-southeast-missouri-state-on-saturday-dec-20-2014-at-verizon-arena-in-north-little-rock

PHOTO BY MELISSA GERRITS

Arkansas guard Anton Beard reacts to a call during the second half of a game against Southeast Missouri State on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2014 at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock.

FAYETTEVILLE — Tickets went on sale Wednesday for Arkansas' annual basketball game at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to play Troy there on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased in-person at the Verizon Arena box office and online or by phone through TicketMaster.com. In-person purchases are not subject to additional fees.

Arkansas' game against Troy is its only this season not scheduled to be televised or streamed online. UA officials in the past have detailed the inability to independently broadcast games not played on-campus and the game was not chosen to be aired on network TV.

