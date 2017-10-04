BASKETBALL

Acting AD named

Louisville has named university foundation board member Vince Tyra as acting replacement for athletic director Tom Jurich, who’s on paid administrative leave as the school addresses its involvement in a federal bribery investigation of men’s basketball recruits. University interim president Greg Postel announced Tyra’s hiring on Tuesday. The move comes nearly a week after Postel placed Jurich and basketball coach Rick Pitino on administrative leave following the school’s acknowledgement of inclusion in the federal investigation. Jurich is on paid leave and his status will be reviewed at the Oct. 18 trustee meeting. Pitino is on unpaid leave, and the athletic board voted Monday to proceed with firing him after 16 seasons as Cardinals coach. Tyra joined the University of Louisville Foundation, a fundraising arm of the school, as a board member in February. The Louisville native and businessman is the son of Cardinals basketball great Charlie Tyra and played baseball at rival Kentucky.

All-Star Game revamped

The NBA is scrapping the East vs. West format for its All-Star Game and will have captains pick teams this season. The league said Tuesday that the leading vote-getter from each conference will choose teams from the pool of players who were voted as starters and reserves. The change will begin with this season’s game in Los Angeles on Feb. 18. Players and league officials have been eager to inject new interest in the often defense-absent game, and they decided to act after another dull affair last February in New Orleans. The sides worked closely — with Charlotte owner Michael Jordan, chairman of the league’s Labor Relations Committee, heavily involved in the conversations — and chose a format that has been used by the NFL and NHL for what will be the first NBA All-Star Game that doesn’t pit the Eastern Conference against the Western Conference. The 10 starters will continue to be chosen by a combination of fan, player and media balloting, with the coaches from each conference then selecting the 14 reserves. The captains will then draft their teams at an undetermined time — making certain that those chosen starters are split up so they remain starters. The teams will play for charity.

BASEBALL

Cards coaches gone

St. Louis Cardinals pitching coach Derek Lilliquist and bullpen coach Blaise Ilsley will not return to the team’s coaching staff next season. John Mozeliak, the Cardinals president of baseball operations, said both coaches will not have their contracts renewed following a second consecutive year of missing the playoffs — the first time St. Louis has missed the postseason in back-to-back seasons since 2007-2008. Lilliquist had worked as the pitching coach since August 2012, helping the Cardinals to four consecutive playoff berths and a National League-best team ERA of 2.94 in 2015. That rose to 4.08 in 2016 and was 4.01 this season as St. Louis’ pitching staff battled numerous injuries, including a season-ending elbow injury to top prospect Alex Reyes during spring training. Ilsley just finished his fifth season with St. Louis after 12 seasons coaching in the team’s minor league system.

Duffy has surgery

Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy underwent surgery Tuesday to remove loose debris in his pitching elbow, and the left-hander is expected to resume his normal offseason training in about six weeks. The Royals said that Duffy should be ready for spring training in February. Duffy has been dealing with minor pain in his elbow for a couple years, but loose cartilage and bone chips had begun to cause inflammation. He landed on the disabled list in late August but returned to make three starts down the stretch in September. Duffy wound up 9-10 with a 3.81 ERA over 24 starts in the first season of a five-year, $65 million extension he signed before the season. He struck out 130 while issuing just 41 walks, and is expected to be the ace of a rebuilt starting rotation next season.

Bautista a free agent

The Toronto Blue Jays will decline their mutual option on outfielder Jose Bautista, making the six-time All-Star a free agent. General Manager Ross Atkins announced the decision Tuesday in a season-ending news conference. Atkins said Bautista was made aware of the team’s plans “a couple of weeks ago.” Bautista signed a one-year, $18 million contract to return to the Blue Jays in 2017. That deal included a $17 million option for 2018, with a $500,000 buyout, and a $20 million option for 2019. Bautista hit .203 with 23 home runs and 65 RBI, setting a Blue Jays’ single-season record with a career-worst 170 strikeouts. Bautista led the majors in home runs in 2010 and 2011.

Use of 10-day DL up

Use of baseball’s shortest disabled list increased by 21 percent this year, the first season of its shortened length. There were 626 uses of the 10-day DL this season, up from 512 placements on the 15-day DL last season, according to the commissioner’s office. Use of the 60-day DL was just about the same at 45, up from 43 in 2016. Some clubs used the 10-day DL to add players around the time of the four-day All-Star break by disabling starting pitchers after their outings. “I think the concept of a 10-day DL was a good one,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said at the All-Star break. “It gave clubs additional flexibility to deal with injuries. Unfortunately, and we saw some of this right around the All-Star break, any new rule, our guys figure out a way to manage to it. I don’t like some of the activity that’s gone on in terms of the use of the 10-day DL and we’re having conversations about that internally.”

Hopeful for changes

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said he is hopeful the league and players’ union will agree to changes to speed pace of play. Manfred said before Tuesday’s AL wild-card game in New York that he’s encouraged by conversations with the union and “direct engagement with players.” He declined to address specifics of a deal, but said he thinks the league and union will have an agreement that will be “meaningful.” The average time of a nine-inning game in the majors rose 4½ minutes this season to a record 3 hours, 5 minutes, 11 seconds. MLB’s averaged had dropped to 2:56 in 2015. Baseball management proposed three changes last offseason the players’ association didn’t accept, and MLB has the right to start them next year without player approval: restricting catchers to one trip to the mound per pitcher each inning, employing a 20-second pitch clock and raising the bottom of the strike zone from just beneath the kneecap to its pre-1996 level— at the top of the kneecap.

HORSE RACING

Injured jockey dies

Officials said a jockey who was injured during a race at a northeastern Oklahoma track has died. The Cherokee Nation said jockey Mario Chavez was injured Saturday at Will Rogers Downs at Claremore after his horse crashed into the inside rail, throwing him to the ground. Gunnar Enlow, whose family owns the farm where Chavez, 42, worked, said Chavez was pronounced dead at the hospital on Sunday. Chavez bred and raced horses for 26 years in northeastern Oklahoma. He won the Tulsa State Fair stakes in July. The Cherokee Nation owns and operates the racetrack in Claremore, about 25 miles northeast of Tulsa.

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR’s Yates dies

Robert Yates, a longtime NA-SCAR owner and engine builder, has died, his son said. He was 74. Doug Yates, who runs the company he co-founded with his father, Roush Yates Engines, wrote on Twitter late Monday night: “My Dad and Hero, Robert Yates, has passed and is with the Lord.” Roush Yates also posted to its social media accounts that Yates died “surrounded by his family and loved ones.” No cause of death was given, but Yates had been battling liver cancer. Yates started out as an engine builder. He won 57 Cup races as an owner, including three Daytona 500s with drivers such as Davey Allison and Dale Jarrett. Yates was selected for the NASCAR Hall of Fame in May and was set for induction in January.