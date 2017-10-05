Fayetteville makes splash with 5 in row

FAYETTEVILLE -- Scott Williams wasn't getting wet again.

The Fayetteville boys golf coach had slogged through two soggy days while watching his team win a school-record fifth consecutive Class 7A boys state golf title Wednesday. To celebrate, the Bulldogs had decided to jump into a water hazard near the green on hole No. 10, just as they had done after winning this same event two years ago at Fayetteville Country Club.

They were quietly trying to figure out how to get Williams into the pond, too, but their coach wised up when his wife, Becky Williams, asked for his wallet and belt.

"Yeah, she tipped me off," Williams said. "I am super glad that they got to celebrate that way because that means we're champions again. I will support them like I do in everything, but most of those guys I've had since ninth-graders -- they knew well enough not to push that too hard."

Led by medalist Fisher Vollendorf's two-day total of 138, all four Fayetteville golfers finished in the top nine in the individual standings. Cabot's Connor Gaunt was runner-up with a 140, and Little Rock Catholic's Scott Tabor came in third with a 143.

Vollendorf entered Wednesday tied with Gaunt for the lead at even par. The Fayetteville senior and University of Arkansas, Fayetteville commitment began his round with birdies on the first two holes, then shot par the rest of the way. After sinking his final putt, Vollendorf let out a scream before beginning a celebration with teammates, who were watching the 18th hole with several dozen spectators under umbrellas and a canopy of gray skies.

"Being able to putt out on 18 with all the Bulldogs sitting around me and having everyone watch, that's something I'll remember for a long time," Vollendorf said. "It's too cool because it's something that no one else has ever done before. To win five in a row and to have it over with, it's something that's really, really special."

Denver Davis and Jackson Cole each shot a 147 to finish tied for seventh place, while Palmer McSpadden was a stroke behind in ninth with a 148.

Davis, a junior who also is committed to the Razorbacks, said hitting a shot "to within 1 foot" of the hole before putting in for birdie on No. 6 "really got me going." Cole, a senior who remains undecided on his college choice, said a key for him was "bouncing back" after starting his round 4 over through three holes.

The Fayetteville golfers said a team talk Tuesday night helped them all stay on the same page and "not trying to do too much," Davis said.

About the only time they weren't on the same page was before the celebratory splash. Some ran, others jogged and most walked down to the water hazard, which was several hundred yards from the clubhouse.

"All of the moms wanted pictures," Davis said.

But just as they had throughout the tournament, they came together for the splash as they got a short running start.

The players credited Williams with keeping them motivated and focused throughout the season on the goal they achieved.

"I don't know if I can put it into words -- it's an unbelievable feeling," Williams said. "It's a great relief to accomplish a goal that we've been working for and I'm just super proud of the young men and the families that have contributed to this."

