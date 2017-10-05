Fishing Hot Spots

LAKE HAMILTON Largemouth bass and spotted bass have started their annual shad binge, and the fishing is excellent. Both species can be found on most secondary points of the main channel in 8-20 feet of water. Bass are feeding heavily on these points for shad. Secondary points can be docks, grass, outcroppings and flats. The best way to locate fish is to reel or "burn" a shad-colored or chrome Rat-L-Trap as fast as possible in these areas. Do not be surprised by seeing three or more bass chasing or hitting the bait the whole way in. Switch to a swim jig or weighted swimbait to entice bigger fish.

LAKE OUACHITA Bass fishing is excellent. Bass are schooled up and aggressively taking shad-colored swimbaits, jerkbaits and crankbaits in the gap between main lake points and secondary points. Bass are stacking up to binge on shad and fatten up for the winter months. Anglers have been catching big crappie over moss in depths of about 15 feet near Bird Island. Walleyes are still taking spoons and bottom bouncers on main-lake humps near brush.

DEGRAY LAKE Quite a few bass are being caught early in the morning near vast shad schools in the mid-lake area between Edgewood and Shouse Ford. Throw surface lures and soft plastics into the schools of breaking fish on main lake points. Look for schooling fish and throw small spoons and inline spinners such as Rooster Tails. Big crappie are being caught about 20 feet deep over fish structures in the main lake between Caddo Drive and Shouse Ford. Use a 2-inch Kalin's grub on a 1/16- or 1/8-ounce jighead in Tennessee Shad or Arkansas Shad. Either fish vertically to just above the cover or back off the attractor and throw the lure over the brush, count it down to about 15 feet and just slow roll it back. White bass are active between the mouth of Brushy Creek and Shouse Ford.

