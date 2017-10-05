NFL needs to tackle loss of viewership

There will be debates about the cause, but the fact is stark and simple: TV ratings for NFL games are in a decline for the second consecutive year.

Last season ratings were down 8 percent, and after three weeks of the current season the ratings were down 10 percent. And last weekend, according to Nielsen ratings, another 600,000 didn't bother to tune in.

No doubt some of that is because millennials are cutting the cord and streaming programs, but others are pointing a finger at protests during the national anthem and presentation of the flag that began last season.

Some political talking heads have called for such a boycott, and even President Trump got in on the action when he tweeted: "NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S."

Some say the TV audience drop has nothing to do with the protests, and that a lot of people are just tired of how long it takes to play a one-hour game.

In one game Sunday, there were three reviews by officials in the first four minutes, and in every case the officials overturned their original call.

Football is a game, and that means it is supposed to be entertaining.

TV ratings affect the prices of commercials, so it is a very real problem for Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN, as well as NFL football, which has become America's favorite sport over the past few decades.

It doesn't help that some overpaid and underworked players make the news for wrong reasons.

As for the protests, Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys took a knee before the national anthem. It seems the NFL would follow suit and find time for those who want to use their freedom of speech to protest before the national anthem.

Regardless, the NFL has some problems it needs to address sooner rather than later.

David "Baz" Bazzel -- the former University of Arkansas, Fayetteville linebacker and team captain who wore No. 53 -- co-hosts The Show With No Name with Tommy Smith and Roger Scott on 103.7-FM, The Buzz, from 6-10 a.m. every weekday. Wednesday morning, Baz commented that he had a few days left of being 53 years old and he felt he hadn't accomplished much with his life.

Regular guest Joe Kleine, a former Razorback and NBA basketball player, mentioned the Broyles Award and the Little Rock Touchdown Club.

Baz is the king of honoring others, such as Cliff Harris, Dan Hampton, Willie Roaf, James Street (who else in Arkansas would name an award after a Texas quarterback), Paul Eells and Steve Sullivan with awards.

All the awards are growing in stature nationwide, and someday they will have the name recognition of the Broyles Award, which is regularly mentioned during college football broadcasts. The award, which goes to the top assistant college football coach, is now part of the Frank and Barbara Broyles Foundation and run by Betsy Broyles Arnold and her daughter Molly Arnold.

For the first time ever, KATV in central Arkansas, KFSM in Northwest Arkansas and KAIT in northeast Arkansas will broadcast the Broyles Award ceremony. It is Dec. 5 at noon.

Baz, from Panama City, Fla., chose to make Arkansas his home after college and has been a great ambassador for the state. His best friend for life -- his mom, Carolyn -- recently moved to Little Rock.

Baz turns 54 on Oct. 13, and co-host Scott has a birthday Oct. 18. Smith no longer has birthdays, but he celebrates every day.

Sports on 10/05/2017