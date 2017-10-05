BEARS

Suspension reduced

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The NFL has reduced Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan's suspension for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams from two games to one.

The league announced the change Tuesday night.

Adams was taken off the field on a stretcher in the third quarter of the Bears-Packers game Sept. 28 after getting hit in the head during a tackle by Trevathan. The game was delayed for about 5 minutes while medical personnel tended to Adams. He tweeted the following day that he was at home and "feeling great."

Trevathan was called for an unnecessary roughness penalty following Adams' 8-yard catch but was not ejected. He now is eligible to return following Chicago's game against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.

CHIEFS

Profanity denounced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs Coach Andy Reid denounced cornerback Marcus Peters' direction of profanities at fans during Monday night's game against Washington, saying "we can't go in that direction."

Reid said the situation, which was caught on camera, has "been addressed." But he declined to say Wednesday what kind of punishment, if any, was meted out and refused to take questions.

Peters was burned for a pair of touchdowns by the Redskins during the Chiefs' 29-20 victory. After the game, he spoke for about 50 seconds in another profanity-filled exchange with reporters. He called his performance "hella week" before saying he was going to "go get loaded" and leaving the locker room.

Peters drew the ire of some fans for sitting during the national anthem again. He stood for a moment of silence to honor the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

TITANS

Will Mariota play?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans Coach Mike Mularkey says quarterback Marcus Mariota is still unclear for their upcoming matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

The Titans coach remains hopeful that Mariota will play despite a strained hamstring.

Mariota, who was hurt in last week's loss to Houston, was limited in practice, stretching and throwing passes during the open portion of the workouts on Wednesday. The quarterback did not speak with the media after practice.

The Titans (2-2) signed Brandon Weeden to a one-year deal Tuesday as a third quarterback, and Mularkey said Weeden's familiarity with the Titans' offense was the deciding factor.

Mularkey said he was not aware if Tennessee considered Colin Kaepernick. But Mularkey said he knows Kaepernick is not familiar with their offense like Weeden and T.J. Yates.

BROWNS

Brown still confident

BEREA, Ohio -- Despite just one win after 20 games into a rebuilding project, Browns head of football operations Sashi Brown remains undeterred and confident.

Brown met with reporters Wednesday in the lobby of the team's headquarters while the team practiced. He expressed disappointment that the victories haven't come, but remains committed to the plan he and Coach Hue Jackson have in place.

The Browns are just 1-19 under Jackson, who has come under further scrutiny as the losses have mounted. Brown said he and Jackson remain aligned and that they "are not shying away from what our record is ... it's not good enough yet."

Brown said "no excuses" several times during the interview session, but he pointed out key injuries to top pick Myles Garrett, wide receiver Corey Coleman and linebacker Jamie Collins as hindering the team's development.

Brown expressed disappointment for Cleveland's fans, who have endured a 2-29 stretch.

COLTS

Luck practices

INDIANAPOLIS -- Andrew Luck pulled on that familiar red No. 12 jersey, trotted onto the practice field and got back into his normal routine on Wednesday.

A little stretching, a little footwork, even a little throwing.

After missing all of the Indianapolis Colts' offseason workouts, all of training camp, all of the preseason and Indy's first four regular-season games, the Colts' quarterback made his long-awaited appearance on the practice field.

"I think we've had one (plan) for a long time, so this is just the next progression," Coach Chuck Pagano told reporters before the workout. "Doctors and trainers will let us know (how he's doing), Andrew will let us know how he's progressing."

Yes, Luck's work will still be limited.

On his first day back, Luck stretched with teammates, participated in some of the quarterback drills and threw some passes at less than full velocity. He's expected to do more rehab work today before getting back on the practice field Friday.

Luck has already been ruled out of Sunday's game against winless San Francisco.

PANTHERS

Patriots’ turf ‘soft’

The NFL players union took exception with the new turf at Gillette Stadium before the Carolina Panthers played at the New England Patriots last weekend.

After at least one player was injured on a non-contact play during their 33-30 victory, the Panthers said they don’t like it, either.

Safety Demetrious Cox, who sprained his ankle during the Patriots’ offensive series, blamed the artificial surface on the injury that has left his status for this week’s game at Detroit in question.

“They’ve got a new turf. I think my foot just got caught in the turf funny and then it twisted,” Cox said Wednesday. “It was really soft. Guys kept saying that their feet were getting caught. … It was kind of weird.”

The Patriots put in new synthetic turf before the season, then tore it out and replaced it after their Week 1 loss to Kansas City.

The NFLPA sent a team to Foxborough, Mass., to study the field recently, concerned the soft surface could lead to lower-body injuries. Panthers kicker Graham Gano said his foot was catching on the turf on kickoffs more than it does on grass and other artificial playing surfaces.

NFL schedule

TODAY'S GAME

All times Central

New England at Tampa Bay, 7:25 p.m.

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Arizona at Philadelphia, noon

Carolina at Detroit, noon

San Francisco at Indianapolis, noon

Jacksonville at Pittsburgh, noon

Buffalo at Cincinnati, noon

NY Jets at Cleveland, noon

Tennessee at Miami, noon

LA Chargers at NY Giants, noon

Baltimore at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Seattle at LA Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Open Washington, New Orleans, Atlanta, Denver

MONDAY'S GAME

Minnesota at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

