Outdoors calendar

Calendar
NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.
OCTOBER
7 Hunter Education Class. Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, 2 Natural Resources Dr., Little Rock. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. register-ed.com
7 DeQueen chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. DeQueen Country Club. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or restavely@hotmail.com
7 Logan County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Logan County Fairgrounds. Dustin Schluterman (479) 970-1842 or dustin_schluterman@yahoo.com
9 Crawford County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Boys and Girls Club. David Martin (479) 806-7761 or huntnduc@yahoo.com
10 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's Conference Center, 2300 Promenade Parkway, Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or arkstriper.com
19 Pine Bluff chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Harbor Oaks. Brian Hornsby (870) 267-3885 or hornsby4908@yahoo.com
19 Central Arkansas chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. I Heart Media Event Center. Bryan Hearn (501) 771-1121 or arkansasducks@yahoo.com
21 Ouachita County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. River Woods. J.J. Lindsey (870) 833-2154 or jjdixiedog@yahoo.com
23 Searcy chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. White County Fairgrounds. Garrett Philpott (870) 830-6677 or ggphilpott@gmail.com
23-24, 26 Hunter Education Class. Tyndall Park, Gene Moss Bldg., 913 E. Sevier St., Benton. 6-9:30 p.m. Attendance required all three days. register-ed.com
26 Northwest Arkansas Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Washington County Fairgrounds. Damon Brown (479) 799-8944 or Damon.brown@wachter.com
26 Texarkana Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Texarkana, AR Convention Center. Greg Knowles (870)648-6565 or gknowles@cableone.net
28 Blytheville chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Blytheville Country Club. Steve Stromire (870) 762-9762 or sstromire@gmail.com
28 Fordyce chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. National Guard Armory. Scott Morgan (970) 313-1039 or scottrailcar@hotmail.com
30 Drew County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Monticello Country Club. Paul Griffin (870) 367-6892 or golferpaul21@gmail.com
NOVEMBER
4 Ozark/Altus chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Lawrence Hall, St. Mary's Church. Buffalo Leding (479) 970-9744 or buffalo.1122@live.com
4 Columbia County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. I Heart Main Event Center. Jon Wagner (870) 904-5112 or shooterssportinggoods@yahoo.com
4 Mountain Home Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Baxter County Fairgrounds. Michael Schraeder (870) 421-1432 or michaeldschraeder@gmail.com
6-7, 9 Hunter Education Class. Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. 2 Natural Resources Dr., Little Rock. 6-9:30 p.m. Attendance required all three days. register-ed.com
7 Lonoke chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Lone Oak Duck Club. Steve Cawthon (501) 615-5310 or scawthonjr@gmail.com
9 Arkansas County chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Five Oaks Duck Lodge. George Dunklin (870) 830-1035 or gdunklin@me.com
9 Independence County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Batesville Community and Aquatics Center. Bill Couch (870) 307-9599 or bcouch@hwmcpas.com
Sports on 10/05/2017
Outdoors calendar
