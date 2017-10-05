ALL-ARKANSAS PREPS PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Running back rushed for 259 yards, 2 touchdowns

Joe T. Robinson senior running back Ceazar Warren is the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s All-Arkansas Preps Player of the Week for Week Five. Warren rushed for 259 yards and 2 touchdowns on 24 carries in the Senators’ 21-17 victory over Arkadelphia on Friday at Charlie George Stadium in Little Rock. He scored on runs of 57 and 59 yards. It was Warren’s first game with more than 100 yards this season. In five games, Warren has rushed for 382 yards and 6 touchdowns on 24 carries. At linebacker, he’s recorded 66 tackles, including 40 unassisted, 3 sacks and 1 interception. Warren will be honored at the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Monday. Former University of Alabama center Barrett Jones will be the special guest. Robinson (5-0, 2-0 7-4A Conference) will host Nashville on Friday.

