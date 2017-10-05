State fishing report

CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BREWER;Good;Fair;Good;Good

CLEAR;Fair;Fair;Fair;Fair

CONWAY;Fair;Fair;Fair;Fair

GREERS FERRY;Poor;Fair;Poor;Excellent

HARRIS BRAKE;Fair;Good;Good;Good

MAUMELLE;--;--;--;--

OVERCUP;--;--;--;--

SUNSET;--;--;--;--

SALINE RIVER (BENTON);--;--;--;--

NORRELL;Good;Fair;Good;Fair

PECKERWOOD;Poor;Poor;Good;Poor

WINONA;--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK);Fair;Fair;Fair;Fair

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL);Fair;Good;Fair;Fair

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON);--;--;--;--

BISHOP PARK PONDS;--;--;--;--

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER;Fair;Fair;Fair;Fair

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) The Little Red is receiving 3-4 hours of generation on weekdays and lesser amounts on weekends. Sowbugs seem to be working before hatches, and small midge pupas and small mayfly nymphs seem to be the best choice during the blue-wing olive hatches. Pink Trout Magnets are recommended for spin fishing.

NORTH;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS;Good;--;--;--

NORFORK;Good;--;Good;--

BUFFALO RIVER

The river is low and clear. Crankbaits and soft plastic lures that resemble crawdads or tiny baitfish will catch smallmouth bass and longear sunfish most any day.

WHITE RIVER Water level fluctuations below Bull Shoals Dam have been challenging for anglers. A few mornings have seen low, almost wadable water, but drift fishing is necessary in higher water. On low water, shrimp and PowerBait have been the go-to baits again for good-sized rainbows. Anchor over a deep hole. Brown trout have been more skittish but will take sculpins drifted at mid-depth or lower.

SOUTH-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA;--;--;--;--

FELSENTHAL;--;--;--;--

NORTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BEAVER;Fair;Fair;Good;Fair

BEAVER TAILWATER

Trout have been biting consistently on PowerBait fished with light terminal tackle. Quarter-ounce spoons have also produced nice numbers. Many trout have been caught between Bertrand launch ramp and Parker Flat. Smallmouth are hitting soft plastic lures thrown into cover and various crankbaits. A couple of walleye have been caught toward Beaver bottom bouncing crawler harnesses.

FAYETTEVILLE;Poor;Good;Good;Good

SEQUOYAH;Good;Poor;Good;Poor

NORTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BALD KNOB LAKE;--;--;--;--

CROWN;Good;Good;Fair;Good

POINSETT;--;--;--;--

SOUTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA;--;--;--;--

MILLWOOD;Good;--;Good;Good

GREESON;--;--;--;--

WEST-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

ATKINS;Fair;Fair;Fair;Good

BAILEY;--;--;--;--

DARDANELLE;--;--;--;--

DEGRAY;Fair;Fair;--;Fair

OUACHITA;Excellent;Poor;Fair;Good

HAMILTON;Good;--;--;--

NIMROD;Fair;Fair;Poor;Fair

CATHERINE;--;--;--;--

SOUTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL);--;--;--;--

CANE CREEK;--;--;--;--

CHICOT;--;Fair;Fair;Poor

MONTICELLO;--;--;--;--

