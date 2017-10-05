State fishing report

CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
BREWER;Good;Fair;Good;Good
CLEAR;Fair;Fair;Fair;Fair
CONWAY;Fair;Fair;Fair;Fair
GREERS FERRY;Poor;Fair;Poor;Excellent
HARRIS BRAKE;Fair;Good;Good;Good
MAUMELLE;--;--;--;--
OVERCUP;--;--;--;--
SUNSET;--;--;--;--
SALINE RIVER (BENTON);--;--;--;--
NORRELL;Good;Fair;Good;Fair
PECKERWOOD;Poor;Poor;Good;Poor
WINONA;--;--;--;--
ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON);--;--;--;--
ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK);Fair;Fair;Fair;Fair
ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL);Fair;Good;Fair;Fair
ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON);--;--;--;--
BISHOP PARK PONDS;--;--;--;--
LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER;Fair;Fair;Fair;Fair
LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) The Little Red is receiving 3-4 hours of generation on weekdays and lesser amounts on weekends. Sowbugs seem to be working before hatches, and small midge pupas and small mayfly nymphs seem to be the best choice during the blue-wing olive hatches. Pink Trout Magnets are recommended for spin fishing.
NORTH;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
BULL SHOALS;Good;--;--;--
NORFORK;Good;--;Good;--
BUFFALO RIVER
The river is low and clear. Crankbaits and soft plastic lures that resemble crawdads or tiny baitfish will catch smallmouth bass and longear sunfish most any day.
WHITE RIVER Water level fluctuations below Bull Shoals Dam have been challenging for anglers. A few mornings have seen low, almost wadable water, but drift fishing is necessary in higher water. On low water, shrimp and PowerBait have been the go-to baits again for good-sized rainbows. Anchor over a deep hole. Brown trout have been more skittish but will take sculpins drifted at mid-depth or lower.
SOUTH-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
COLUMBIA;--;--;--;--
FELSENTHAL;--;--;--;--
NORTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
BEAVER;Fair;Fair;Good;Fair
BEAVER TAILWATER
Trout have been biting consistently on PowerBait fished with light terminal tackle. Quarter-ounce spoons have also produced nice numbers. Many trout have been caught between Bertrand launch ramp and Parker Flat. Smallmouth are hitting soft plastic lures thrown into cover and various crankbaits. A couple of walleye have been caught toward Beaver bottom bouncing crawler harnesses.
FAYETTEVILLE;Poor;Good;Good;Good
SEQUOYAH;Good;Poor;Good;Poor
NORTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
BALD KNOB LAKE;--;--;--;--
CROWN;Good;Good;Fair;Good
POINSETT;--;--;--;--
SOUTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
COLUMBIA;--;--;--;--
MILLWOOD;Good;--;Good;Good
GREESON;--;--;--;--
WEST-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
ATKINS;Fair;Fair;Fair;Good
BAILEY;--;--;--;--
DARDANELLE;--;--;--;--
DEGRAY;Fair;Fair;--;Fair
OUACHITA;Excellent;Poor;Fair;Good
HAMILTON;Good;--;--;--
NIMROD;Fair;Fair;Poor;Fair
CATHERINE;--;--;--;--
SOUTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL);--;--;--;--
CANE CREEK;--;--;--;--
CHICOT;--;Fair;Fair;Poor
MONTICELLO;--;--;--;--
