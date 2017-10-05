Today's NFL game

Patriots at Buccaneers

7:25 p.m., CBS/NFL Network

LINE -- Patriots by 5

SERIES -- Patriots lead 6-2; Patriots beat Buccaneers 23-3, Sept. 22, 2013

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PATRIOTS;VS.;BUCCANEERS (RK)

(20) 95.5;RUSH;84.7 (26)

(1) 328.2;PASS;277.7 (3)

(1) 423.7;YARDS;362.4 (9)

(2) 32.2;POINTS;23.7 (12)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PATRIOTS;VS.;BUCCANEERS (RK)

(26) 132.8;RUSH;78.7 (5)

(32) 324.0;PASS;315.7 (31)

(32) 456.8;YARDS;394.4 (30)

(31) 32.0;POINTS;21.3 (16)

PATRIOTS TO WATCH With 185 regular-season victories as a starting QB, Tom Brady is 1 shy of tying Brett Favre and Peyton Manning for most regular-season victories by a QB in NFL history. ... RB James White tied career best with 10 receptions vs. Carolina last week. With 22 catches, he's tied for second among RBs. ... Former Arkansas Razorbacks Trey Flowers (3) and Deatrich Wise (2) are the only Patriots with multiple sacks.

BUCCANEERS TO WATCH QB Jameis Winston is coming off season-best 332-yard, 3-TD, zero-interception performance against the Giants. ... WR Mike Evans has 20 receptions for 307 yards and 2 TDs in past two appearances on Thursday night. ... RB Doug Martin returns after serving 4-game suspension for violating NFL's policy on performance enhancers. He has two 1,000-yard rushing seasons in his career.

FANTASY TIP TE Cameron Brate led the Bucs with 80 receiving yards last week. His 10 TD catches since the start of last season tops all TEs. In what should be a shootout, he's a sneaky good play.

