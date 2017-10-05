Week 6 schedule

FRIDAY’S GAMES

CLASS 7A

7A-WEST

Springdale Har-Ber at Bentonville Rogers at Fayetteville Van Buren at Rogers Heritage Bentonville West at Springdale

7A-CENTRAL

Fort Smith Northside at LR Catholic Bryant at LR Central Cabot at Conway North Little Rock at Fort Smith Southside

CLASS 6A

6A-WEST

Texarkana at Benton Siloam Springs at Greenwood Russellville at Lake Hamilton El Dorado at Sheridan

6A-EAST

Mountain Home at Jacksonville Searcy at Marion Jonesboro at Pine Bluff LR Hall at West Memphis

CLASS 5A

5A-CENTRAL

Beebe at LR Parkview LR Fair at LR McClellan Sylvan Hills at Mills LR Christian at Pulaski Academy

5A-EAST

Greene County Tech at Blytheville Batesville at Forrest City Nettleton at Paragould Valley View at Wynne

5A-SOUTH

Magnolia at Camden Fairview Watson Chapel at Hope De Queen at Hot Springs Hot Springs Lakeside at White Hall

5A-WEST

Morrilton at Alma Farmington at Greenbrier Clarksville at Maumelle Harrison at Vilonia

CLASS 4A

1-4A

Lincoln at Berryville Gentry at Huntsville Gravette at Pea Ridge Shiloh Christian at Prairie Grove

2-4A

Stuttgart at Baptist Prep Central Arkansas Christian at Heber Springs Riverview at Helena-West Helena Lonoke at Southside Batesville

3-4A

Harrisburg at Highland Cave City at Jonesboro Westside Brookland at Pocahontas Gosnell at Trumann

4-4A

Dover at Booneville Waldron at Pottsville Ozark at Subiaco Academy Dardanelle at West Fork

7-4A

Fountain Lake at Arkadelphia Malvern at Ashdown Mena at Bauxite Nashville at Joe T. Robinson

8-4A

Crossett at DeWitt Warren at Dumas Star City at Hamburg Monticello at Pine Bluff Dollarway

CLASS 3A

1-3A

Melbourne at Clinton Elkins at Marshall Greenland at Mountain View Green Forest at Yellville-Summit

2-3A

Bald Knob at Episcopal Collegiate Cedar Ridge at Harding Academy Barton at Marianna Rose Bud at Mayflower

3-3A

Corning at Manila Newport at Piggott Hoxie at Rivercrest Osceola at Walnut Ridge

4-3A

Mansfield at Cedarville Two Rivers at Charleston Atkins at Paris Lamar at Perryville

5-3A Jessieville at Benton Harmony Grove Glen Rose at Bismarck Centerpoint at Gurdon Horatio at Prescott 6-3A Smackover at Drew Central Lake Village at Fordyce Fouke at Junction City Genoa Central at McGehee

CLASS 2A

3-2A Midland at Marked Tree Earle at Rector Cross County at Salem 4-2A Magazine at Danville Decatur at Hackett Western Yell County at Lavaca Johnson County Westside at Mountainburg 5-2A Conway Christian at England Bigelow at Hector Cutter Morning Star at Poyen Magnet Cove at Quitman 6-2A Hazen at Carlisle Palestine-Wheatley at Marvell Brinkley at McCrory OPEN Clarendon 7-2A Mineral Springs at Dierks Foreman at Lafayette County Mountain Pine at Murfreesboro Mount Ida at Spring Hill 8-2A Woodlawn at Camden Harmony Grove Bearden at Parkers Chapel Hampton at Strong OPEN Rison NONCONFERENCE East Poinsett County at Des Arc

High school coaches

CALL US

Coaches are asked to call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette with game reports before 10:30 p.m. each Friday night this fall. Call (800) 272-4650 or (501) 378-3411. We need records, score by quarters, scoring plays with first and last names, along with top rushing, passing, receiving and defensive performances. The Democrat-Gazette also will publish statistics each Friday throughout the regular season. Deadline for statistics to appear in Friday’s edition during the season is noon Wednesdays. Email statistics and news tips to jmuck@arkansasonline.com. Scores also can be tweeted using the hashtag #arpreps.