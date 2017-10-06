Hogs could get help with OT

Arizona Western College offensive tackle Jahmir Johnson received a scholarship offer from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville on Monday, and there are several relationships that could aid the Hogs in trying to land him.

Offensive line coach Kurt Anderson reached out to Johnson prior to the New Mexico State game in Fayetteville.

"He called me the Friday before their game," Johnson said. "He wanted to talk to me briefly before they had to go into a meeting. He watched my video and he was excited about me."

Johnson, 6-6, 290 pounds, was a late qualifier coming out of Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia, and Rhode Island was the lone school to offer him when his eligibility was still up in the air. He left Rhode Island after his freshman year to enroll in junior college.

He had scholarship offers from Iowa State and Central Arkansas prior to the Hogs offer and Minnesota, West Virginia, Maryland and Kansas have followed suit with offers this week.

Coach Bret Bielema contacted him Monday and asked for Johnson to call him.

"He said, 'Give me a call, we want to offer you,' " Johnson said. "I called him and we had a chat and he was telling me how the school is and things like that and how they do things and how they prepare. It sounded good."

Johnson knows he can trust what Razorback senior running back David Williams has to say about the Hogs because he also attended Imhotep Institute before signing with South Carolina.

"I don't think David would lie to be because we're real close friends," Johnson said. "I'm really interested in Arkansas."

One of his high school coaches knows Anderson and has spoken well of him.

"I trust my high school coach," Johnson said. "He told me how he coaches and stuff like that and how he's about business and that's what I love."

Johnson, who plans to graduate in the spring, knows what he plans to focus on when choosing his next school.

"The main three things I'm looking for are how the coaches are and how the players are and the atmosphere of the campus and fans, Johnson said.

Hog junior tight end Jeremy Patton was ESPN's No. 1 prospect at his position while at Arizona Western. Johnson wasn't aware of the connection until Matadors Coach Tom Minnick told him.

"My coach told me he went there and that I should give him a call about the school," Johnson said.

Oklahoma made contact with Johnson shortly after the Hogs extended an offer. North Carolina, Central Florida and Tennessee are other schools showing interest.

Johnson is impressed with what Bielema and Anderson had to say to him.

"I really like the energy they were bringing to the table and what they were saying," Johnson said.

