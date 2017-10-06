LR lawyer Hunt takes aim at elusive fourth title

WILLIAMS JUNCTION -- It takes no more than a glance at performances from the Arkansas Traveller 100 Miler -- a footrace through the Ouachita National Forest -- to notice the significance of Wesley Hunt's and Chrissy Ferguson's results.

Hunt, a 34-year-old lawyer from Little Rock, has won the past three Travellers, which ties the longest streak of victories for men.

He finished second in 2013 in his first Traveller attempt.

Ray Bailey of North Little Rock won from 1994-1996 and Joe Hildebrand of Champagne, Ill., won from 1997-1999. Chrissy Ferguson, a firefighter at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock, won the women's division six consecutive times, from 1992-1997. She also won in 1999 and 2004.

Hunt said he will start this Traveller filled with confidence despite the infinite, unforeseen factors that bear on the outcome of ultradistance events.

"I feel I'm in a very good place," Hunt said. "I feel like my fitness is pretty close to where it was back in 2015. I've gone back and compared training blocks, and they're fairly comparable."

Hunt, with four starts, is a Traveller neophyte relative to Ferguson, who has finished the race 19 times, three more than any other starter. She hopes for her 20th finish this weekend.

"What Chrissy has done is unbelievable," Hunt said. "The consistency of her career is remarkable. She's had a remarkable career, and it's still going."

Ferguson and her husband Stan Ferguson also served as Traveller race directors from 2001-2016. Thomas Chapin of Little Rock agreed last fall to direct this year's race. The Fergusons replaced Charlie and Lou Peyton, founders of the race in 1991, after the 2000 Traveller.

"You'll probably never meet someone who is more determined than Chrissy is," Hunt said. "You can't predict that you could stay that motivated for three decades."

Both champions demonstrated their Traveller prowess in short order. Ferguson, 56 of Maumelle, won in her first attempt. Hunt's second-place finish in 2013 came by the narrowest margin in the race's history. Brock Hime won the 2013 Traveller in 18:05:34 to finish one minute, eight seconds before Hunt.

Ferguson's athletic goals have changed since her early Traveller efforts. This year she hopes to finish. She said she is unconcerned about time or placement.

"I just want to finish under the cutoff [of 30 hours]," she said.

Hunt said his experiences in the Traveller and other ultradistance races have left him better prepared.

"I'm still learning, but as much as I've learned, you have to be careful not to be too confident about the undertaking you're involved in," Hunt said. "You have to remember the things that you've learned over those previous races and try to apply them."

Hunt's and Ferguson's Traveller mastery is perhaps best found in their finish times. Hunt set the course record of 15:36:33 in 2015. His 2014 time ranks fourth all-time. Ferguson won the 1995 race in 17:53:10, the third-fastest Traveller finish by a woman. Ferguson also has the 5th, 6th, and 10th fastest finishes by women.

Ferguson lived in California when she entered and consequently won her first Traveller. She said the race and its surroundings sold her on Arkansas.

"The people out at the race were the most polite and wonderful people I had ever met in my life," Ferguson said. "I looked around, and the housing prices were low, and the neighborhoods were really clean and beautiful and green. I'm used to California where there's tons of traffic and it's brown and the prices are high, and I thought, 'Holy crap, I could live here.' ''

