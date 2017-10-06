McCalister's monster games no surprise to his coach

Rockwall-Heath Coach Mickey Moss joined Recruiting Thursday to talk about Arkansas defensive back commitment Tanner McCalister playing 155 snaps last week and rushing for more than 200 yards.

He rushed 25 times for 248 yards and 3 touchdowns while playing 57 snaps on offense in a 28-27 victory over cross-town rival Rockwall. He played 73 snaps and recorded 4 tackles, an interception and a pass breakup on defense. He also played 12 snaps on special teams.

McCalister, 6-0, 185, 4.44, seconds in the 40-yard dash, has rushed 79 times for 813 yards and 11 touchdowns in 5 games. He has 30 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, a pass breakup and recovered fumble on defense.

He rushed 20 times for 305 yards, 3 touchdowns while also playing 45 snaps on defense and recording 5 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, a pass breakup and an interception against Irving MacArthur on Sept. 15.