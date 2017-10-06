RAIDERS

QB Carr returns

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr returned to the practice field four days after breaking a bone in his back.

Carr took snaps and threw a few light passes Thursday during the open period of practice. E.J. Manuel is expected to start Sunday for the Raiders (2-2) against Baltimore (2-2).

Raiders Coach Jack Del Rio said Monday that Carr has a transverse process fracture in his back after taking a hard hit last week in Denver. Del Rio said the injury usually takes between two and six weeks to heal, although Cam Newton and Tony Romo came back after missing one game with similar injuries in 2014.

Left tackle Donald Penn talked to Carr earlier in the day and said the quarterback told him he was “very ahead of schedule.”

JAGUARS

Lee misses practice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Marqise Lee missed a second consecutive practice Thursday, raising questions about his availability Sunday at Pittsburgh.

Lee injured ribs on the right side of his body when New York Jets linebacker Demario Davis tackled him in the fourth quarter last week. Lee later dropped a third down pass in overtime that would have put the Jaguars (2-2) in field-goal range. Lee has 13 receptions for 159 yards this season. He also is tied for the NFL lead with four dropped passes.

Lee said “I’m straight. It’s cool. It’s not too crazy. A little more aggravated more than it was.”

If Lee can’t play against the Steelers (3-1), the Jaguars likely would turn to Max McCaffrey or Arrelious Benn to play more.

CHARGERS

K Novak re-signed

COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers have re-signed kicker Nick Novak, waiving rookie Younghoe Koo after just four games. The Chargers (0-4) made the moves Thursday.

Novak is a 13-year NFL veteran who has kicked for eight franchises, including the San Diego Chargers from 2011-14. He made 101 of his 117 field goal attempts for the Chargers before spending the past two seasons with Houston.

Novak was released by the Texans last month after losing a competition with Ka’imi Fairbairn, the former UCLA kicker.

Koo became the fourth NFL player born in South Korea after winning the job in a camp competition with incumbent Josh Lambo.

Koo went 3 for 6 on field goal attempts for Los Angeles. The Georgia Southern product’s potential tying field goal was blocked in the Chargers’ season opener at Denver. Koo then missed two field goals in their 19-17 loss to Miami one week later, including a 44-yarder at the final gun.

REDSKINS

Williams’ knee OK

Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams is expected to be fine following a MRI exam on his right knee, according to a person with knowledge of the situation Wednesday.

Williams was still dealing with soreness following Washington’s 29-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night and received treatment to deal with the knee soreness and kneecap irritation. Redskins Coach Jay Gruden said during Tuesday’s conference call that Williams had previously dealt with a kneecap issue during training camp, and he re-aggravated it against the Chiefs.

The Redskins don’t play another game until Oct. 15 when they host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6.

NFL explores claim

The NFL is looking into a situation Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City during which Redskins wide receiver Terrelle Pry-or said he was called racist names and cursed at by a fan.

Pryor posted Wednesday on Instagram that it got so bad during the game against the Chiefs that a league employee had to stand by him from the second quarter on. Pryor apologized to teammates and the organization for “flicking the person off.”

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said the league is looking into “all aspects” of Pryor’s claim and will report back when the review is complete. Lockhart added that the league has “no tolerance for racial remarks directed at anyone in a stadium” and said those fans are not welcome to come back “this week, next week or any time.”

On Instagram, Pryor said the comments are the reason players are kneeling during the national anthem. He says he didn’t kneel because he and his teammates decided to stand together.

VIKINGS

Veteran RB signed

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have signed veteran running back Stevan Ridley to replace injured rookie Dalvin Cook. The Vikings placed Cook on injured reserve and added Ridley to the roster Thursday. Cook tore the ACL in his left knee Sunday, cutting short a promising first season in the NFL.

Ridley was a third-round draft pick by New England out of LSU in 2011. He has 2,914 career yards on 688 carries for 3 teams. He rushed for 1,263 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Patriots in 2012 but has bounced around the league the last two years. Ridley was in training camp with Denver this year but released during the final cuts before the regular season.

He’ll complement Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon in the Vikings’ backfield.