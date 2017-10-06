Subscribe Register Login
Friday, October 06, 2017, 9:40 a.m.

The Recruiting Guy

Rawleigh Williams Jr. talks about son's recruiting, Bielema

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 9:00 a.m.

Safety Brian Williams and former Arkansas running back Rawleigh Williams III.

Rawleigh Williams, Jr., the father of former Arkansas running back Rawleigh Williams III and Hog junior safety target Brian Williams discussed the differences in his sons' recruitment on Recruiting Thursday.

He talked about his and his wife Kim's input on Brian's recruiting and a recent trip to Stanford for the UCLA game. The elder Williams also spoke about his appreciation of what Coach Bret Bielema and his staff have done for Rawleigh after the career ending injury.

