SAU QB inscribes his name

Quarterback Barrett Renner’s six touchdown passes for Southern Arkansas in last week’s 56-27 rout of Oklahoma Baptist tied a single-game school record.

Renner completed 32 of 41 passes for 405 yards and became the school’s all-time leader for pass completions with 662.

“He completed 78 percent of his passes and that’s pretty good,” Southern Arkansas Coach Bill Keopple said. “And it still could have been better. We had two dropped passes, one where he [Renner] completely overthrew his receiver and two more he shouldn’t have thrown.”

Three of touchdown passes went for 30 or more yards and the scoring passes ended up going to six different receivers.

“You don’t see that very often,” Keopple said. “It’s unusual for you to see three. But we throw to a lot of different guys. We throw to our running backs as well as our wide receivers. That’s just how our offense is designed.”

Renner has thrown for 1,444 yards this season, which ranks him 16th among NCAA Division II quarterbacks.

Renner’s final scoring pass on Saturday went to senior Jonathan Weisheit, who holds the school record for career receptions (165). Weisheit (7-102 receiving vs. Oklahoma Baptist) broke the previous school-record mark of 162, held by Nik Lewis, who is now the current Canadian Football League record holder with 1,048 career receptions in the CFL.

“Jonathan was a guy who came to us with a 30 on his ACT but was a scrawny, little kid who some questioned whether he should be playing college football,” Keopple said. “But he understands where the soft spots are in a defense and he can run. … He’s been nothing but a positive for us. He’s a solid performer.”

Weisheit, a 5-11 senior from Frisco, Texas, is seventh in the Great American Conference in receptions, catching 22 passes for 228 yards.

Rivals

Ouachita Baptist and Harding have faced each other every year since 1960 with Harding holding a 28-24-4 advantage in the series. Where it ranks among each school’s biggest rivalries is of some question.

“It’s certainly a big game every year,” Harding Coach Paul Simmons said. “But things are so different now because every game we play is a conference game. Every game is as important as the next.”

“We have a bunch of rivals,” Ouachita Baptist Coach Todd Knight said. “We have the Paul Sharp Cup with Southwestern [Oklahoma State] every year and we have a traveling cup with Harding. And of course the Battle of the Ravine with Henderson. I think they’re all good games, and I think they’re all good for our kids.”

Eight of the past 10 games between the two schools have been decided by five or fewer points. The 2014 contest between the two schools went into overtime.

“We tend to recruit the same type of kids they do,” Simmons said. “And a lot of our kids know theirs. It’s a game that always seems to be decided in the fourth quarter and the winner usually goes on to have a really good season.”

Ouachita Baptist hosts Harding at noon on Saturday. It is Ouachita’s homecoming.

Offensive threat

Ouachita Baptist quarterback Austin Warford is eighth in the Great American Conference in rushing (68.4 yards a game) and seventh in passing (179.2 yards a game). He is the only player in the GAC that is ranked in the top 10 in both categories.

“He was putting up the same numbers last year before an ankle injury against Harding knocked him out for the rest of the season,” Ouachita Baptist Coach Todd Knight said. “So that’s nothing new for him. He’s a good passer and he can run as well.”

Warford, who threw for 293 yards and 2 touchdowns in last week’s 35-31 victory at previously unbeaten Arkansas Tech, leads the GAC in pass efficiency

(154.7) and is third in total offense (247.6 yards a game).

Warford, a 5-10 senior from Malvern, completed 17 of 22 passes against Tech and he is completing 66.7 percent (68 of 102) of his passes for the season.

Receiving master

Jalen Tolliver’s 12 receptions and 5 touchdown catches in last week’s 56-46 loss to Harding were the most by a Great American Conference player this season.

The University of Arkansas at Monitcello senior has 33 catches for 573 yards and 7 touchdowns.

“How he does it is what’s really impressive,” UAM Coach Hud Jackson said of Tolliver, a 6-3 senior from Rayville, La. “The way he catches the ball and the separation he’s able to get is just amazing. And his ability to catch helps our other receivers get open. … He gives us so many opportunities to score.”

Tolliver’s touchdowns against Harding went for 35, 6, 36, 20 and 39 yards. He finished with 245 yards receiving.

Scoring in a hurry

Harding running back Cole Chancey scored four touchdowns against Arkansas-Monticello, three of them coming in the final 7:23.

Chancey finished with 157 yards on 23 carries, an average of 6.8 yards a carry.

“Cole was a state wrestling champ in Georgia and he’s a guy who’s going to give you all he’s got,” Harding Coach Paul Simmons said. “Obviously our line had a great game and our quarterback [Terrence Dingle] made a lot of good decisions. It was a good night.”

Other than their final possession when the Bisons took a knee following an onside kick, Harding scored touchdowns on its final five possessions.

Grant Kimberlin also rushed for more than 100 yards, gaining 122 yards on seven carries. Zach Shelley finished with 98 yards on 10 carries. Harding, which leads the conference in rushing with 327.2 yards a game, compiled 474 rushing yards against Arkansas-Monticello.

Extra points

Arkansas Tech (4-1) fell from No. 11 to No. 24 in the latest Division II coaches poll after its 35-31 loss to Ouachita Baptist on Saturday.

Ouachita Baptist junior Drew Harris is tied for the Division II lead in scoring. Harris has 12 touchdowns and is tied with Marc Jones, a running back from Gannon University in Erie, Pa., with 72 points. Harris has scored in all five of the Tigers’ games this season and has scored three touchdowns three times. No other player in the Great American Conference has more than seven touchdowns. Joel Carlos, a kicker for Southeastern Oklahoma State, is second in the GAC with 46 points (8 field goals and 22 extra points).

Harding has scored 19 rushing TDs, one more than Carson Newman (Tenn.), to lead Division II in rushing touchdowns. Harding is second in NCAA Division II in rushing yards per game, averaging 327.2 yards a game. Only Minnesota State (338.0) has more.

Arkansas Tech punter Clayton Watson is ninth in the country with a 42.5 average in 19 kicks. Henderson State punter Cody Mikell is averaging 48.5 yards a kick but does not have enough punts

(11) to qualify for national recognition. Ouachita Baptist kicker Shelton Wooley is averaging 46.6 yards a punt (16) but also not listed among the national leaders.

Arkansas-Monticello defensive end Justin King, a 6-2 senior from Shaw, Miss., suffered a ruptured Achilles in last week’s loss to Harding and is scheduled to have surgery Wednesday.