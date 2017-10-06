SOCCER

Quick strikes lead Arkansas

The Arkansas women's team scored goals in the first seven minutes of each half Thursday to earn a 2-0 victory over Auburn in Auburn, Ala.

Jessie Hartzler scored in the seventh minute off a corner kick from Nayeli Perez to give the Razorbacks (7-6-1, 2-2-1 SEC) an early lead. It was Arkansas' fourth goal off a corner kick this season.

Stefani Doyle scored in the 47th minute, her fourth goal of the season, for a 2-0 lead. Doyle is tied with two other players for second on the team in goals scored.

Arkansas will play No. 3 South Carolina at 5 p.m. Sunday in Fayetteville. The match will be televised on ESPNU.

TENNIS

Salazar falls in first round

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville senior Jose Salazar fell to Georgia Tech's Carlos Divar in three sets during the first round of the ITA Men's All-American Championships on Thursday.

Salazar, the No. 27 singles player in the country, lost the first set 6-2 before tying the match with a 6-4 victory in the second set. Divar took the match by winning the third set 6-3.

Salazar moves to the tournament's consolation bracket where he'll face Tim Ruehl of Arizona State today.

VOLLEYBALL

UCA wins at home

The University of Central Arkansas started slowly Thursday, but defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in five sets at the Prince Center in Conway.

Elizabeth Armstrong led the Sugar Bears with a career-high 63 assists, while Samantha Anderson added a career-high 26 kills. Megan Nash had a career-high 22 kills and Emily Doss had a match-high 23 digs, while Haley Tippett added 16.

UAPB sweeps Southern

Britney Sahlmann had a match-high 31 assists Thursday and Jade Sanlin added a match-high 20 digs to lead the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (4-15, 3-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) to a sweep over Southern University (4-13, 4-3) at H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff.

The Golden Lions won the first set 25-15, but were pushed in the final two sets before winning 25-23 and 25-20. UAPB had 13 kills as a team in each of the first two sets and added 12 in the third set. Vatera Calais led Southern with 20 assists and Ranaja Taylor had seven digs.

UAFS sweeps at home

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith (14-5, 4-0 Heartland Conference) swept Texas A&M International on Thursday in the second of three consecutive matches at the Stubblefield Center in Forth Smith.

Anna Demmer had 14 digs and a team-high 13 kills to lead the Lady Lions. Autumn Reese had a team-high 26 digs, while Pulotu Manoa added 13. Lacy Asdourian led the Dustdevils with 16 digs, Yuliia Hupkovska had 7 kills and Ronnie Fountain had 12 assists.

UAFS, which is the only undefeated team in Heartland Conference play, won its sixth consecutive match to maintain a one-match lead over St. Mary's, which will face the Lady Lions in Fort Smith on Saturday.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

