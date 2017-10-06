Subscribe Register Login
Friday, October 06, 2017, 4:02 a.m.

Super Six rankings

This article was published today at 2:27 a.m.

CLASS 7A

RK. TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT

  1. Springdale Har-Ber (5-0);at Bentonville

  2. Bryant (5-0);at LR Central

  3. North Little Rock (5-0);at FS Southside

  4. Bentonville West (5-0);at Springdale

  5. Cabot (4-1);at Conway

  6. Bentonville (3-2);at Springdale Har-Ber

CLASS 6A

RK. TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT

  1. Greenwood (5-0);Siloam Springs

  2. West Memphis (5-0);LR Hall

  3. Benton (4-1);Texarkana

  4. Jonesboro (4-1);at Pine Bluff

  5. El Dorado (4-1);at Sheridan

  6. Searcy (4-1);at Marion

CLASS 5A

RK. TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT

  1. Pulaski Academy (5-0);LR Christian

  2. Wynne (5-0);Valley View

  3. LR Christian (5-0);at Pulaski Academy

  4. Nettleton (5-0);at Paragould

  5. Harrison (4-1);at Vilonia

  6. LR McClellan (4-1);LR Fair

CLASS 4A

RK. TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT

  1. Pea Ridge (5-0);Gravette

  2. Warren (4-1);at Dumas

  3. Joe T. Robinson (5-0);Nashville

  4. Prairie Grove (5-0);Shiloh Christian

  5. Ashdown (5-0);Malvern

  6. SS Batesville (5-0);Lonoke

CLASS 3A

RK. TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT

  1. Prescott (5-0);Horatio

  2. Junction City (5-0);Fouke

  3. Charleston (5-0);Two Rivers

  4. Mayflower (5-0);Rose Bud

  5. Clinton (5-0);Melbourne

  6. Rivercrest (4-1);Hoxie

CLASS 2A

RK. TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT

  1. Mount Ida (5-0);at Spring Hill

  2. Rison (5-0);Open

  3. Danville (5-1);Magazine

  4. Hector (4-1);Bigelow

  5. Earle (4-1);at Rector

  6. Conway Christian (4-1);at England

Print Headline: Super Six rankings

