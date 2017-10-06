CLASS 7A
RK. TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT
Springdale Har-Ber (5-0);at Bentonville
Bryant (5-0);at LR Central
North Little Rock (5-0);at FS Southside
Bentonville West (5-0);at Springdale
Cabot (4-1);at Conway
Bentonville (3-2);at Springdale Har-Ber
CLASS 6A
RK. TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT
Greenwood (5-0);Siloam Springs
West Memphis (5-0);LR Hall
Benton (4-1);Texarkana
Jonesboro (4-1);at Pine Bluff
El Dorado (4-1);at Sheridan
Searcy (4-1);at Marion
CLASS 5A
RK. TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT
Pulaski Academy (5-0);LR Christian
Wynne (5-0);Valley View
LR Christian (5-0);at Pulaski Academy
Nettleton (5-0);at Paragould
Harrison (4-1);at Vilonia
LR McClellan (4-1);LR Fair
CLASS 4A
RK. TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT
Pea Ridge (5-0);Gravette
Warren (4-1);at Dumas
Joe T. Robinson (5-0);Nashville
Prairie Grove (5-0);Shiloh Christian
Ashdown (5-0);Malvern
SS Batesville (5-0);Lonoke
CLASS 3A
RK. TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT
Prescott (5-0);Horatio
Junction City (5-0);Fouke
Charleston (5-0);Two Rivers
Mayflower (5-0);Rose Bud
Clinton (5-0);Melbourne
Rivercrest (4-1);Hoxie
CLASS 2A
RK. TEAM (REC.);UP NEXT
Mount Ida (5-0);at Spring Hill
Rison (5-0);Open
Danville (5-1);Magazine
Hector (4-1);Bigelow
Earle (4-1);at Rector
Conway Christian (4-1);at England
Print Headline: Super Six rankings
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Super Six rankings
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.