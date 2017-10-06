Turnovers a bugaboo for UAPB

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Coach Monte Coleman had reason to smile about his team's turnover margin after their victory over Jackson State two weeks ago, but there wasn't much to gush about against Alabama A&M on Saturday.

The Golden Lions had one turnover and forced two against the Tigers, but it was just the opposite in their 27-14 loss to the Bulldogs. UAPB lost a fumble, which led to an Alabama A&M score, and had an interception returned for a touchdown for the third time in its past four games. The mistakes helped put the Golden Lions in an early 17-point hole they weren't able to overcome.

"We played behind the chains pretty much the whole first half," Coleman said. "We turned the ball over on the third play of the game for a pick-six, and it kind of went downhill for us offensively from there. One of the things we try to do week in and week out is win the giveaway, takeaway.

"We lost it again this week, but we've got to do a better job of protecting the football. We can't turn the ball over against good football teams and expect to come out with a victory."

UAPB has committed 15 turnovers and forced only five, which is tied for last in the Southwestern Athletic Conference with Mississippi Valley State.

The Golden Lions will try to improve in turnover margin Saturday when they host a Delta Devils team that's lost six games in a row and 15 of their past 16 overall. Mississippi Valley is the only other SWAC team with double-figure turnovers (14).

The Golden Lions had their share of other miscues Saturday night as well, when they were penalized 11 times for 98 yards. Several of the calls put UAPB in unfavorable situations, which allowed Alabama A&M to play more aggressively on defense.

"We were playing in hostile territory anyway, but Alabama A&M got after us on defense," Coleman explained. "Coach [James] Spady had his guys ready to play, but we hurt ourselves with all the unnecessary penalties. When you're constantly in first and 20, second and 25, your play-calling changes, and you're forced to go away from your game plan a little.

"A&M played very well on defense, and they kind of gave it to us."

Struggling Devils

Rick Comegy has experienced his share of success during his three previous stops as a head coach before taking over at Mississippi Valley State in 2014, but the Pennsylvania native is embarking on what might be his greatest challenge yet during his 42-year coaching career.

Comegy is trying to turn around a Delta Devils' program that's historically been one of the worst in the SWAC for the past 50 years. Mississippi Valley State has just nine winning seasons since 1967 and is off to a tough start this year. The Delta Devils have been outscored 223-23 in their four losses and rank last in the league in several statistical categories, including scoring offense, scoring defense and total defense.

But Comegy, who went a combined 173-86 at Cheney State, Central (Ohio) State, Tuskegee and Jackson State prior to accepting the job at Mississippi Valley State, said he's starting to see improvement in his team.

"They're getting better each week, and I can see the improvement," he said. "We're marching, but we haven't marched far enough. But I believe it's coming."

According to Comegy, his team's biggest issue this season has been putting together two solid halves in the same game. Mississippi Valley State played well over the first two quarters last week against Charleston Southern but was outscored 48-0 in the second half of a 58-7 loss. The Delta Devils had opportunities to score after halftime, but three turnovers in the third quarter derailed any chances of pulling an upset.

"It just hurts when you lose a game by that much, and you know they weren't 50-something points better than you," Comegy said. "You just have to take it, ride back with it and get ready for the next one. But yet and still, there were some great things that I'd been hoping for for a long time.

"There was some solid hitting. ... you hear those helmets clacking, and guys were getting after it. We're getting close."

Too early to tell

The Golden Lions' offense managed a season-low 133 yards and punted the ball eight times against Alabama A&M.

Quarterback Brandon Duncan completed 15 of 22 passes for only 83 yards and running back Christian Jordan had just 40 yards rushing. UAPB crossed midfield just twice in the first half, with one of the drives resulting in a turnover on downs. The Golden Lions allowed six sacks, also a season high, and went 1 of 11 on third-downs.

UAPB Coach Monte Coleman couldn't quite pinpoint exactly why the team was so inept on offense, but he admitted the early start time might have played a part, albeit a small one.

"Maybe, just maybe with it being the first 2 o'clock game. ... I can't put my finger on it," he said. "We had a good week of practice, and I think we were prepared to play. We had a long trip to Alabama, but we put the guys to bed early the night before.

The weather was mild so that didn't have anything to do with it either. So I don't know. We've been accustomed to playing the 6 o'clock games so maybe the 2 o'clock game jumped on us a little quick."

Home sweet home

After four consecutive weeks of playing on the road, UAPB will finally get its chance in front of its home crowd, and Coach Monte Coleman can't wait.

"Man I've had about enough of the road," he said with a laugh. "It had gotten to the point where I wasn't even unpacking my suitcase. Shoot, I almost threw that thing away because I'm so sick of looking at it."

The Golden Lions last played at home on Sept. 2, and they've have played in Ohio, Mississippi and Alabama since. UAPB did play within the state Sept. 16, when it traveled to Jonesboro to face Arkansas State University, but that's as close as it's gotten to playing in Pine Bluff. No other team in the Football Bowl Subdivision or the Football Championship Series division has played road games for four weeks in a row at this point of the season.

"The team likes to travel, but I'd like to think they're ready to play at home for a change," Coleman said. "It's time we get back in front of our fans, it's time we get back to playing in Golden Lion Stadium."

UAPB will also play at home next week against Central (Ohio) State for homecoming before its bye week. The Golden Lions will then play Southern at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Oct. 28.

Injury bug bites

UAPB had been relatively injury free over the first few weeks of the season, but all of that changed last week.

The Golden Lions played without leading rushing Keyshawn Williams against Alabama A&M because of a hip injury. UAPB Coach Monte Coleman said the junior, who is third in the SWAC in rushing with 249 yards on 53 carries, suffered a hip pointer prior to the game and was held out as a precaution. The Pine Bluff native is expected to return Saturday against Mississippi Valley State.

Also, free safety Blake Conner suffered a broken hand against Alabama A&M, and there isn't a timetable for his return. The 6-2, 202-pound junior from Maumelle has 10 tackles and one interception. Coleman said Conner might be able to play with a cast on his hand in the coming weeks, but he will not be available Saturday.

