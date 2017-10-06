UA needs SEC victory, just like five others

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville is one of five SEC teams looking for their first conference victory during this weekend's six-game schedule.

In the preseason this looked like a trap game for the Razorbacks, not so much anymore, but more on that in the predictions.

There are actually six teams in the SEC who have yet to win a conference game, but Tennessee gets a week off, which probably isn't a good thing for Butch Jones who is finding his seat hotter by the day.

Same for LSU's Ed Orgeron, who was promoted from interim head coach to the big dog and somehow managed to get a $12 million buyout if fired.

You can't blame him anymore than Bret Bielema for agreeing to huge buyouts, who wouldn't?

But it does bring to mind something Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez said recently about such clauses, "You have to be smarter than the agents."

LSU-Florida is the SEC's game of the week, which is kind of like pitting a rusty horseshoe against a four-leaf clover. The Gators are lucky and are finding ways to win while the Tigers and Volunteers are finding ways to lose.

The only loss in the picks last week was LSU falling to Troy.

Someone from Troy tweeted: "Thanks LSU for inviting us to homecoming. We had a great time." The Trojans were paid $985,000 to beat the Tigers. Maybe Troy should have been named honorary homecoming king.

Feel pretty good about this week's picks after going 7-1 to bring the overall record up to 45-9.

ARKANSAS AT SOUTH CAROLINA

The Gamecocks have had a ton of injuries since they opened the season by giving No. 24 North Carolina State its only loss. This could be a case where a great defensive coordinator is not head coaching material. In Muschamp's sixth season as a head coach, four at Florida, he is 21-22 in conference games. Everyone is expecting Razorbacks running back David Williams to have a great game against his former teammates -- no doubt he has been a fountain of information about the Gamecocks plays -- but it could be those guys will key on him because they don't want him to come back and haunt them. Changing the pick here. Arkansas 28-17.

ALABAMA AT TEXAS A&M

The current group of SEC head coaches are 2-32 against Nick Saban. Kevin Sumlin beat Alabama when he had Johnny Manziel and Gus Malzahn did when the Tigers returned a punt attempt for a touchdown. If that isn't enough, the Crimson Tide have zero turnovers this season. They have scored a league high 231 points and allowed a league-fewest 43 points. Alabama 42-21.

OLE MISS AT AUBURN

The Rebels (2-2 overall) are searching for their first SEC victory. Auburn is looking to go 3-0 in SEC. Gus Malzhan has the better defense and offense, but not by much. This time next week the Rebels will still be searching for first conference win. Auburn 35-21.

LSU AT FLORIDA

Gators are slight favorites. If Tigers are going to have a chance they have to wake up and play hard every down. Florida 21-17.

GEORGIA AT VANDERBILT

Vandy is good, just not good enough to beat a surging Bulldogs team with a balanced offense and stingy defense. Georgia 42-24.

MISSOURI AT KENTUCKY

The Wildcats should be undefeated but fell to Gators luck 28-27 on a last-second field goal. The Tigers have allowed a league-high 160 points and they scored 72 points in their opener against Missouri State but only 30 points since in three losses. There's a trend here. Kentucky 35-21.

