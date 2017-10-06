Warriors, Bruins know each other pretty well

There's a lot of familiarity between Little Rock Christian and Pulaski Academy.

Several of the teams' players are friends and the two private schools are separated by less than 6 miles from each other.

Also, the two west Little Rock programs have enjoyed success on the football field in recent seasons, with Pulaski Academy winning the past three Class 5A state championships and Little Rock Christian earning a 5A-West Conference championship in 2015 and a postseason appearance last season.

However, Little Rock Christian Coach Eric Cohu is new to the Warriors-Bruins rivalry. And he's more focused on the Warriors' opportunity against not only the top team in Class 5A, but the No. 5 team in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's overall top 10.

"It's a big opportunity for us on a big stage," Cohu said.

The stage -- Joe B. Hatcher Stadium -- has been one where the Bruins have won 25 consecutive games since 2014.

When it comes to the series between the Bruins and Warriors, it's been all Bruins as of late.

Pulaski Academy has won the past four meetings against Little Rock Christian, including a 73-35 victory last season and a 42-7 triumph in the Class 5A semifinals in 2015. Both of those meetings were at Little Rock Christian.

It's a rivalry Coach Kevin Kelley said the Bruins look forward to.

"When you can get up for a team, you don't have to worry about the energy level," Kelley said. "The coaches aren't the ones who have to promote that. That's nice.

"Little Rock Christian is as good as they are and they are well-coached."

The Warriors are led by senior quarterback Jackson Bowersock, who has passed for 1,374 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. Bowersock had 476 yards and 5 touchdowns in Little Rock Christian's 41-35 victory in overtime at Sylvan Hills last Friday.

Junior wide receiver Justice Hill caught 5 passes for 148 yards and 2 touchdowns against Sylvan Hills while senior wide receiver Trey Harris had 4 receptions for 80 yards and a score. Also, senior running back Ladarius Burnes finished with 8 receptions for 96 receiving yards and 1 touchdown and 79 rushing yards on 12 carries.

"They've got good senior leadership," Kelley said. "Quarterback threw for almost 4,000 yards last year. Their receivers can go 80 yards in one play.

"You see a lot of the same things you have [the Bruins] in a lot of ways."

Pulaski Academy has averaged 59.2 points per game, with senior quarterback Layne Hatcher passing for 1,994 yards and 26 touchdowns. Senior wide receivers Brett Lynch and Tra Johnson have caught 9 and 5 touchdown passes, respectively, while junior tight end Hudson Henry has 6 scoring receptions.

But for Kelley, it's the play of the Bruins' offensive line that's impressed him the most.

The unit, featuring senior left tackle Luke Jones, senior left guard Ford Aguiar, senior center Allen Amuimuia, junior right guard Luke Haws and junior right tackle Wesley Coleman, has allowed 13 sacks in 5 games.

"They're giving him [Hatcher] a lot of time," Kelley said. "If you've got a great offensive line, you can win a lot of football games."

Despite the atmosphere that will surround today's game, Cohu has attempted to keep his team even-keeled as it has an opportunity to earn one of the program's biggest victories.

"PA is the next one up," Cohu said. "Then we've got to turn the page, whatever happens. You've got a lot of good conference teams. It's the way it should be -- competitive and exciting.

