WEEK 5 TOP PERFORMANCES

CLASS 7A

GRANT ALLEN, Springdale Har-Ber, 17-25 passing, 180 yards, 3 TDs; 63 yards rushing, 2 TDs

ELI BOLTON, Fort Smith Northside, 16-89 rushing, 1 TD

DAVID CHAPPLE, North Little Rock, 9-14 passing, 142 yards, 1 TD passing; 1 TD rushing

CHRISTOPHER ELSER, LR Catholic, 54-yard FG

TAYE GATEWOOD, FS Southside, 23-36 passing, 275 yards, 3 TDs; 1 TD run

MICHAEL GEORGE, Conway, 28-182 rushing, 1 TD

JORDAN HALL, Texarkana, 23-102 rushing, 1 TD

REN HEFLEY, Bryant, 21-35 passing, 317 yards, 3 TDs

JACOB HOWARD, LR Central, 2 passing TDs

SAMY JOHNSON, LR Catholic, 14-134 rushing, 1 TD

JACKSON KING, Fort Smith Northside, 15-85, 1 TD

TREY KITTERMAN, Rogers Heritage, 14-135 rushing, 3 TDs

COLIN McWHORTER, Rogers, 15-97 rushing, 3 TDs; 7-62 receiving

DEONTAE MONTGOMERY, North Little Rock, 4-88 receiving, 1 TD

BRAD MORALES, Cabot, 10-203 rushing, 1 TD

BRANDON MURRAY, Bryant, 4-142 receiving, 2 TDs

DYLAN QUALLS, Rogers Heritage, 23-209 rushing, 2 TDs

TADARLYAN ROGERS, Cabot, 15-200 rushing, 2 TDS

LATAVION SCOTT, Bryant, 20-118 rushing, 2 TDs

BRANDON THOMAS, North Little Rock, 25-130 rushing

DERRICK WISE, Fort Smith Northside, 14-90 rushing, 2 TDs; 1 passing TD

CLASS 6A

MALIK BREWER, Texarkana, 19-103 rushing

CADE CLARK, Benton, 89-yard KO return for TD

TYLER FOOTS, Pine Bluff, 11-13 passing, 149 yards, 4 TDs

GUREN HOLMES, West Memphis, 38-206 rushing, 1 TD

JAIDON PALMER, Russellville, 5-73 receiving

IRIJAH PRICE, Texarkana, 7-117 receiving, 1 TD

JUSTIN PRUITT, Sheridan, 28-129 rushing, 2 TDs

DJ STURGIS, Benton, 84-yard INT return for TD

RYAN TALLEY, Russellville, 13-25 passing, 170 yards, 2 TDs

ZAK WALLACE, Benton, 14-207 rushing, 3 TDs

CLASS 5A

GEARY ALMOND, LR Parkview, 5-51 rushing; 5-8 passing, 59 yards, 1 TD; 70-yard kickoff return TD

JACKSON BOWERSTOCK, LR Christian, 24-40 passing, 476 yards, 5 TDs

TAYLOR BOYCE, Beebe, 15-93 rushing, 1 TD

KALIK BRAZLE, LR Fair, 1 INT

LADARIUS BURNES, LR Christian, 8-96 receiving, 1 TD; 12-79 rushing

JACOLBY CRISWELL, Morrilton, 12-105 rushing, 1 TD; 13-24 passing, 192 yards, 3 TDs

TORY CRISWELL, Morrilton, 6-86 receiving, 3 TDs

DEVIN CURRY, Watson Chapel, ran for 4 TDs

DATERREAN CURTIS, Camden Fairview, forced two fumbles

TREVON HADLEY, LR Parkview, 6-127 rushing, 2 TDs

LAYNE HATCHER, Pulaski Academy, 29-34 passing, 385 yards, 4 TDs

TREY HARRIS, LR Christian, 4-80 receiving, 1 TD; 1 rushing TD

MIKALEN HAWKINS, LR Fair, 1 INT

CHRIS HIGHTOWER, LR Christian, 4-98 receiving, 1 TD

JUSTICE HILL, LR Christian, 5-148 receiving, 2 TDs

TRA JOHNSON, Pulaski Academy, 9-137 receiving, 1 TD

BRETT LYNCH, Pulaski Academy, 5-84 receiving, 2 TDs

ZACH SMITH, LR Parkview, 11-110 rushing, 3 TDs

JOSEPH WALEZONIA, Valley View, scored 4 TDs

DEON YOUNGBLOOD, Sylvan Hills, 32-197 rushing, 2 TDs

CLASS 4A

DAVONTA ADAMS, Lonoke, scored 3 TDs

CARSON CANNON, Mena, 3 TD passes; two 2-point conversion runs

ELYAS CARTER, Dardanelle, 11-140 rushing, 4 TDs; 1 passing TD; 7 tackles

BLAKE CHAMBERS, Dardanelle, 23-161 rushing, 1 TD

MICHAEL CERVANTES, Malvern, game-winning extra point

BROCK FINKENBINDER, Dardanelle, 13 tackles, 1 sack, 1 blocked punt

CADE GARTMAN, Trumann, 254 yards rushing, 3 TDs

TYLER HANSON, Nashville, 15-26 passing, 280 yards; 127 yards rushing

CADEN HUSKEY, Southside Batesville, scored 2 TDs and made an interception

DEMIAS JIMERSON, Malvern, 198 passing, 51-yard TD pass, scored on TD runs of 81 and 2; returned a kickoff 96 yards for a TD

AHMAN JOHNSON, Fountain Lake, 6-100 receiving, 1 TD

JONATHAN KELLY, Hamburg, passed for 263 yards and ran for 83

DOMONICK KIGHT, Nashville, 8-183 receiving, 2 interceptions

JMALACHI KINNARD, Warren, passed for 3 TDs

JORDAN METCALF, Dardanelle, 14 tackles

JOE MURPHY, Fountain Lake, 15 tackles

DYLAN THARP, Highland, ran for 2 TDs; passed for 1 TD

STEPHEN TURNER, Fountain Lake, 17-30 passing, 289 yards, 2 TDs

TATE VESTAL, Dardanelle, 18 tackles

CEAZAR WARREN, Joe T. Robinson, 25-255 rushing, 2 TDs

DARION WEAVER, Malvern, 51-yard TD reception with 5.4 seconds to play

CLASS 3A

MASON BRADSHAW, Jessieville, 41-yard punt return for TD

MESHACH COLE, Mayflower, 7-143 receiving, 1 TD

SKY DAVIDSON, Clinton, 7-77 rushing, 2 TDs

D.J. FLIE, Osceola, 3 TDs passing

TYLER FARRIS, Mayflower, 18 tackles, 1 sack

SHUVASCAIAYE FRAZIER, Junction City, 3 TDs passing

TYDRELL FRIAR, Newport, 7-168 rushing, 4 TDs

SEAN HARRIS, Mayflower, 10-17 passing, 154 yards, 1 TD

ZACK HARRIS, Atkins, 7-9 passing, 172 yards, 3 TDs

CADE HAYNIE, Prescott, 11-16 passing, 221 yards, 3 TDs

HUNTER HILSON, Benton Harmony Grove, 3 TD passes

DALTON KOCH, Harding Academy, 5-202 receiving, 2 TDs

GABE LAWRENCE, Melbourne, threw for 5 TDs

DALE MORGAN, Harding Academy, 412 yards passing, 3 TDs

JAYDON RILEY, Prescott, 4-121 rushing, 1 TD

JARRED RODGERS, Glen Rose, 4 TD passes, rushing TD

DEON SIMMONS, Mayflower, 26-273 rushing, 5 TDs

KEON SIMMONS, Mayflower, 8-185 rushing, 2 TDs

TRAVIS TURLEY, Harding Academy, 5-148 receiving, 1 TD

WANYA WILKINS, Barton, scored 4 TDs

CLASS 2A

ISSAC CLEMMONS, Quitman, 5-91 receiving, 2 TDs

DONOVAN FOLEY, Quitman, 16-26 passing, 314 yards, 4 TDs

JADON GRAHAM, Hector, 24-117 rushing, 2 TDs; 7-17 passing, 112 yards, 2 TDs

DEZ NEWTON, Strong, 19-136 rushing, 1 TD

FORD SEIDENSCHWARZ, Hazen, 7-66 rushing, 2 TDs

CHANCE TAYLOR, Hazen, 9 tackles, 2 sacks

LUKE VANHOUTEN, Hazen, 10 tackles

JACOB WOOD, Conway Christian, 109 rushing, 3 TDs; 212 passing, 1 TD