Williams still a pal, but a foe

FAYETTEVILLE -- South Carolina players said it will not be strange facing ex-teammate David Williams, the graduate transfer who leads the Arkansas Razorbacks with five touchdowns.

"We all were pretty cool, close," South Carolina running back Rico Dowdle said. "I talked to him, but not outside of football. It's not going to be odd at all."

Running back A.J. Turner said he was buddies with Williams when they were teammates.

"I actually talked to him a few weeks ago and he's liking it up there, and they're gonna come down here, so we gotta beat them."

Defensive tackle Ulric Jones called Williams a "cool" teammate.

"We got along well, but it's football," Jones said. "Ain't no friends out there. He made the best decision for him, doing pretty well with it, but he has to come here and see his old teammates."

Ragnow listed

Senior All-SEC center Frank Ragnow was selected on Thursday to a list of 30 candidates for the Senior CLASS Award.

To be considered for the award, a player must be a senior and have notable achievements in four areas: community, classroom, character and competition. The CLASS award is an acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, and it encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders.

Ragnow, an SEC Academic Honor Roll selection last year, maintains a 3.31 grade point average and needs three credit hours to graduate with a degree in recreation and sports management in December.

Guidry out

Redshirt freshman Briston Guidry will not be available for Saturday's game at South Carolina, Coach Bret Bielema said on his weekly radio show, On the Air with Bret Bielema, on Thursday night.

Bielema did not elaborate on why Guidry will miss the game but said he would return next week.

A 6-2, 279-pounder from Kenner, La., Guidry has played in all four games, is tied for sixth among Arkansas defensive linemen with four tackles and has one of the team's two fumble recoveries.

Weather update

The chance for rain during the course of Arkansas' road game at South Carolina has bumped up a notch to about 60 percent, according to weather.com. Its forecast calls for "a few showers in the morning becoming a steady rain in the afternoon" with thunder a possibility.

High point it

Safety Josh Liddell appeared in position to beat New Mexico State's 6-6 Jaleel Scott to a deep post route from the other side of the field near the goal line last Saturday.

Instead, Scott went up and caught the ball with a good extension right at the goal plane to haul in a 38-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

"Depth perception," defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads said to explain what happened to Liddell. "One of the things that you often have to remind secondary players ... is that the ball is not being thrown to them. Sometimes they'll go play a ball like it's being thrown to them instead of having a full awareness of where the receiver is and being able to change their angle or match the pitch of the ball and catch the ball at its highest point.

"Josh was in a position to make a play on the ball had the ball extended its path, which it didn't because the receiver cut it off, as he should have, at the highest point. Something that we're actually going to work as far as adding some ball drills, deep ball drills, to try to help our awareness of where the receiver is and judging the depth perception as we go."

Out patterns

South Carolina Coach Will Muschamp produced an offensive statistic this week that has him worried.

"The three-and-outs are an issue," he said. "We've had 12 in our last 26 possessions in SEC ball and that's a problem. ... You've got to maintain some drives offensively. And it also flips field position, and that's an issue as well. It's not about scoring points sometimes, it's about getting a couple of first downs and flipping the field."

More Martin?

Junior college transfer Brandon Martin appears closer to earning some game reps. The top-rated junior college receiver in the 2016 signing class has dealt with a back injury and a hamstring issue and appears to have turned a corner.

"Brandon looked awesome," receivers coach Michael Smith said of Tuesday's practice. "He made some catches today, was running around. I'm trying to get him involved in a couple more packages.

"He's going to get an opportunity to play. I could have played him last week. We just got in a groove with the guys I had on the field. Not that I forgot about him, I just didn't have the opportunity to put him in."

Red zone recovery

Arkansas has scored on 9 of its last 10 possessions in the red zone since going 0 for 2 against TCU, but the Razorbacks still rank No. 73 in the category nationally.

Arkansas is tied for No. 9 nationally with a touchdown percentage of 83.3 percent (15 of 18) in the red zone. The Hogs are the only team in the FBS ranks without a field goal.

South Carolina is tied for No. 29 in red zone defense, allowing 10 touchdowns and 5 field goals on 20 opponent possessions inside its 20-yard line. Opponents have scored on 13 of 15 possessions (86.7 percent) against Arkansas, which ranks No. 83 in red zone defense.

Steamboat signal

Freshman quarterback Cole Kelley's fumble on a third-and-3 run in the "Steamboat" package was recovered by tailback David Williams for a 6-yard gain and a conversion in the first quarter last week. Kelley got up and signaled for a first down as he had on some of his other runs against Texas A&M.

Offensive coordinator Dan Enos didn't see Kelley's signal on game day.

"We were discussing the fumble. I didn't see the signal but thanks for telling me," Enos said at his Monday news conference. "He fumbled and obviously we can't have it, but he's a competitor and he'll bounce back. He's a tough guy. I love his enthusiasm and competitiveness."

Kelley also threw a fake-run jump pass on on third and goal from the 3 in the third quarter that drew a pass interference call against New Mexico State.

Carolina's O-line

Will Muschamp said there's a chance junior tackle Zack Bailey could be back for the Arkansas game.

Bailey has missed the last two games with an ankle injury. Two other linemen -- guard Cory Helms and tackle Malik Young -- are questionable due to ankle injuries.

"Right now Zack Bailey would be the only one that I would think has a chance to play," Muschamp said Wednesday. "I'll learn more as we work through the week."

Muschamp was asked what Bailey's return could mean a week after quarterback Jake Bentley was sacked seven times against Texas A&M.

"He's played a bunch of football for us," Muschamp said. "He's a good football player. The situation is the situation and we'll move forward."

Wallace update

Junior Brian Wallace has played sparingly this season after starting the final 10 games of 2016 at right tackle.

Johnny Gibson has started at right tackle and true freshman has moved into Gibson's old spot at right guard. Paul Ramirez has been the top substitute, but Wallace might get back in action soon.

"Brian Wallace is knocking on the door," Bret Bielema said. "I think he's in a position that this week we could possibly see him in the mix.

Bielema said Wallace's attitude and demeanor in practice has been great.

Offensive line coach Kurt Anderson said consistency has cost Wallace.

"He's been very physical," Anderson said. "The things that have prevented Brian from getting in there is he's made mistakes. ... Everybody makes mistakes, but when it's later in the week when you make a mistake, that makes you a little uneasy as a coach."

Sports on 10/06/2017