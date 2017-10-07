Back on Cup track, U.S. routs Panama

UNITED STATES 4, PANAMA 0

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Christian Pulisic burst up the field, scoring with a brilliant touch to complete an 11-second, break-neck, field-length attack just eight minutes in.

Then his cross found Jozy Altidore's right foot like an arrow striking a bull's-eye, leading to a two-goal lead in the 19th minute.

Exhale, U.S. fans.

Altidore converted a penalty kick with a chip in the 43rd after Bobby Wood was fouled, Wood added a goal in the 63rd and the United States routed Panama 4-0 on Friday night to put the Americans back on track to reach next year's World Cup.

"We needed a win, but the job's not done," Pulisic said.

The U.S. ended a three-match winless streak in qualifying and with 12 points moved two ahead of Panama into third place -- the last automatic berth -- in the North and Central American and Caribbean region. Honduras has nine points going into its match today at Costa Rica, which is second with 15.

Goal difference means the Americans put themselves in great shape to reach an eighth consecutive World Cup, almost certainly with a victory Tuesday in their finale at already eliminated Trinidad and Tobago and likely with a draw against the Soca Warriors if Honduras fails to win today at Costa Rica. The U.S. is plus-5 to minus-2 for Panama and minus-7 for Honduras.

"We're well positioned to hopefully qualify for Russia. The game in Trinidad is not going to be an easy one," said Coach Bruce Arena, who led the U.S. at the 2002 and 2006 World Cups, then returned after the Americans opened the hexagonal last fall with two losses under Jurgen Klinsmann.

"This team went from 0-2 in November with a minus-5 goal differential, we're now at plus-what, 5, right?" Arena said. "I know everyone thought we were going to qualify in, whatever, six games in 2017. It doesn't happen that way. So I think we're moving along well. We've advanced from sixth to third position with goal differential. Now we have to finish it off on Tuesday in Trinidad."

Playing his first international match since he turned 19 last month, Pulisic was moved to central midfield from the left flank and sparked the attack from the opening whistle with pace and ball control seldom seen from an American.

"He was able to just disrupt them in so many ways and you saw the difference he can make in the middle of the park, being able to go each way and just being so dynamic," Altidore said. "I hate to kind of pour too much praise on him. I know he's a young kid. He's got a lot of work to do. But you can't help not see the difference he makes when he's on the field, especially when he's in the middle of everything."

Tension had built after last month's 2-0 loss to Costa Rica in New Jersey and a 1-1 tie at Honduras. The Americans had dropped to fourth, which earns a playoff next month against Australia or Syria, and were in danger of finishing fifth and missing the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

A loss would have meant the U.S. could finish no better than fourth.

"Of course there was pressure," defender Matt Besler said. "We all felt it and felt a big responsibility for the team and for our country."

Arena started five attacking players, with Pulisic flanked by Darlington Nagbe and Paul Arriola, and Altidore and Wood up top. Panama Coach Hernan Dario Gomez said the U.S. was "superior in total" and the score could have been 10-0 at halftime.

"On a night where so much was on line, maybe everything, we played in a way from the get-go that gave no doubt as to who was going to win the game," U.S. captain Michael Bradley said.

"The job isn't quite done yet," Bradley said. "We've got to enjoy this, use it for confidence and spirit, and make sure that come Tuesday we're ready to finish the job."

