Football: Rogers Heritage edges Van Buren in OT

ROGERS -- Rogers Heritage coach Tony Travis was hoping to teach his War Eagles a lesson, by going for two points and the win in overtime on homecoming Friday night.

The War Eagles proved to be a quick study as Dylan Qualls ran around the left side and found daylight to reach the end zone for the two-point conversion to give Heritage a 29-28 win over Van Buren in 7A-West Conference football at Gates Stadium.

"We want to learn how to win and that's a chance right there we can try to learn how to win right there," said Travis, whose team got its first win of the season and snapped a seven-game losing streak. "I'm just super proud of them. We get to leave and feel happy tonight."

Travis said he was considering using a timeout prior to the play, but all the coaches were in agreement to go for two and the win after Qualls ran it in from 6 yards out.

"They scored quick in overtime, you immediately get worried," Travis said. "But our guys go in with a lot of fire in the second half of that overtime. I think just the fact the whole staff when you ask 'Go for two? and answer was 'Absolutely' and it gave the kids a little fire that we're going to do it right there. Dylan did a great job punching it in."

Heritage (1-5, 1-2 7A-West) got another big rushing effort from Qualls and quarterback Trey Kitterman. Both seniors rushed for more than 100 yards and scored two touchdowns each.

Kitterman was the leader with 139 yards on 22 carries, while Qualls added 233 on 21 carries. That overshadowed a big effort by Van Buren running back Walter Green, who ran for 192 yards on 25 carries and three touchdowns.

Green scored from 3 yards out 21-21 with 4 minutes, 51 seconds left in the fourth quarter. But kicker Josue Recinos was forced to make a 35-yard PAT to tie it after the Pointers (0-6, 0-3) were flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Neither team could score in the final minutes, but Green scored for the third time to start overtime to give the Van Buren, which has now lost 10 straight, its first lead.

Travis said just came up with one more play in a tight game.

"We were up 14-0 and then they tie it 14-14 and it's a dogfight from there," Travis said.

Heritage led 14-7 at halftime thanks to a pair of long drives, mostly on the ground. Kitterman capped a 10-play, 77-yard drive in the first quarter on an 20-yard keeper for a touchdown. Qualls added an 18-yard touchdown run to cap a six-play, 80-yard drive for a 14-0 lead.

Van Buren countered with a nice catch down the sideline by senior Brycen St. Mary from quarterback Caleb Salisbury for a 43-yard touchdown pass to get the Pointers within 14-7. Van Buren took the second half kickoff and moved 74 yards on seven plays with Green scoring from 21 yards out for the 14-14 tie with 9:54 left in the third quarter.

