How the Top 25 fared
RK. TEAM (REC.);RESULT;NEXT
No. 1 Alabama (5-0);did not play;at Texas A&M, today
No. 2 Clemson (5-0);did not play;vs. Wake Forest, today
No. 3 Oklahoma (4-0);did not play;vs. Iowa State, today
No. 4 Penn State (5-0);did not play;at Northwestern, today
No. 5 Georgia (5-0);did not play;at Vanderbilt, today
No. 6 Washington (5-0);did not play;vs. California, today
No. 7 Michigan (4-0);did not play;vs. Michigan State, today
No. 8 TCU (4-0);did not play;vs. No. 23 West Virginia, today
No. 9 Wisconsin (4-0);did not play;at Nebraska, today
No. 10 Ohio State (4-1);did not play;vs. Maryland, today
No. 11 Washington State (5-0);did not play;at Oregon, today
No. 12 Auburn (4-1);did not play;vs. Mississippi, today
No. 13 Miami (3-0);did not play;at Florida State, today
No. 14 Southern Cal (4-1);did not play;vs. Oregon State, today
No. 15 Oklahoma State (4-1);did not play;vs. Baylor, Oct. 14
No. 16 Virginia Tech (4-1);did not play;at Boston College, today.
No. 17 Louisville (4-2);lost to (24);NC State 39-25, Thur.;vs. Boston College, Oct. 14
No. 18 South Florida (5-0);did not play;vs. Massachusetts, Oct. 14
No. 19 San Diego State (5-0);did not play;at UNLV, today
No. 20 Utah (4-0);did not play;vs. Stanford, today
No. 21 Florida (3-1);did not play;vs. LSU, today
No. 21 Notre Dame (4-1);did not play;at North Carolina, today
No. 23 West Virginia (3-1);did not play;at No. 8 TCU, today
No. 24 NC State (5-1);beat (17);Louisville 39-25, Thur.;at Pittsburgh, Oct. 14
No. 25 Cent. Florida (3-0);did not play;at Cincinnati, today
Sports on 10/07/2017
Print Headline: How the AP top 25 fared
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: How the AP top 25 fared
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.