How the AP top 25 fared

How the Top 25 fared

RK. TEAM (REC.);RESULT;NEXT

No. 1 Alabama (5-0);did not play;at Texas A&M, today

No. 2 Clemson (5-0);did not play;vs. Wake Forest, today

No. 3 Oklahoma (4-0);did not play;vs. Iowa State, today

No. 4 Penn State (5-0);did not play;at Northwestern, today

No. 5 Georgia (5-0);did not play;at Vanderbilt, today

No. 6 Washington (5-0);did not play;vs. California, today

No. 7 Michigan (4-0);did not play;vs. Michigan State, today

No. 8 TCU (4-0);did not play;vs. No. 23 West Virginia, today

No. 9 Wisconsin (4-0);did not play;at Nebraska, today

No. 10 Ohio State (4-1);did not play;vs. Maryland, today

No. 11 Washington State (5-0);did not play;at Oregon, today

No. 12 Auburn (4-1);did not play;vs. Mississippi, today

No. 13 Miami (3-0);did not play;at Florida State, today

No. 14 Southern Cal (4-1);did not play;vs. Oregon State, today

No. 15 Oklahoma State (4-1);did not play;vs. Baylor, Oct. 14

No. 16 Virginia Tech (4-1);did not play;at Boston College, today.

No. 17 Louisville (4-2);lost to (24);NC State 39-25, Thur.;vs. Boston College, Oct. 14

No. 18 South Florida (5-0);did not play;vs. Massachusetts, Oct. 14

No. 19 San Diego State (5-0);did not play;at UNLV, today

No. 20 Utah (4-0);did not play;vs. Stanford, today

No. 21 Florida (3-1);did not play;vs. LSU, today

No. 21 Notre Dame (4-1);did not play;at North Carolina, today

No. 23 West Virginia (3-1);did not play;at No. 8 TCU, today

No. 24 NC State (5-1);beat (17);Louisville 39-25, Thur.;at Pittsburgh, Oct. 14

No. 25 Cent. Florida (3-0);did not play;at Cincinnati, today

Sports on 10/07/2017