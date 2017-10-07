Moving man Eugene finds home

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Linebacker Dwayne Eugene got his first sack in his 36th game for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

It happened on the second play of the second quarter in the Razorbacks' 49-7 victory over Florida A&M in this season's opener. Eugene blitzed and dropped quarterback Vincent Jefferies for a 10-yard loss.

"I came off the edge and really was untouched," Eugene said. "I was like, 'Am I dreaming right now?' But it wasn't a dream.

"When I made the sack, I was like, 'Man, I want that feeling again.' "

Eugene experienced it again last week when the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville beat New Mexico State 42-24 when he sacked Tyler Rogers for an 8-yard loss. He also had a tackle for a 4-yard loss and was named the Razorbacks' defensive MVP by the coaching staff.

The senior from Marrero, La., who has 12 tackles through four games, will look to make more big plays when the Razorbacks play South Carolina today at Williams-Brice Stadium.

"He's developed himself into a really, really good player," Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema said. "He's playing at an exceptionally high level."

With the Razorbacks switching from a 4-3 to a 3-4 defense this season, Eugene has found a home at the "Hog" outside boundary linebacker spot -- closest to the sideline from where the ball is snapped.

Eugene, 6-1 and 240 pounds, also has taken snaps at a "Razor" outside field linebacker. In previous seasons he worked at the weak side, middle and strong side spots in the 4-3.

"It's been a bumpy road," Eugene said of the frequent moves throughout his career. "There's been some ups and downs. Every time I got used to a position, they needed me somewhere else.

"So moving around was always a challenge. But over the years, it's just something I learned to embrace.

"You just never know when your number's going to be called, so it's good to be versatile and know all four linebacker spots if they need me at inside or outside."

Eugene began practice in the spring playing inside linebacker, but after two weeks he moved outside.

Chad Walker, in his first season as Arkansas' outside linebackers coach, said he appreciates Eugene's positive attitude about his latest position switch.

"Dwayne is awesome," Walker said. "What a joy to be around. When he comes in, it's always, 'Yes sir, Coach. I got it, Coach.'

"I got him halfway through spring ball, and he just came into the room and started learning. He's really proved himself through hard work. I'm proud of him."

Defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads said Eugene has made an impressive transition outside and puts in extra time studying practice and game video, especially on Tuesday nights when he leaves practice early because of a class.

"Quite often his car is still here until 10 o'clock at night as he comes in and tries to make up for what he missed physically by seeing it mentally and getting that film work," Rhoads said. "He's playing at a high level in both effort and execution."

Taking notes is a priority in all situations for Eugene. He said he learned the importance of notes from his father.

"Any time I'm talking, I see him over there writing everything down," Bielema said. "Every coach that gets up and speaks, he take notes. His attention to detail is meticulous."

Eugene said he usually fills up six to seven large notebooks a year. He takes notes whenever the team hears from guest speakers, such as former Arkansas offensive lineman Russell Brown, an honorary captain last week.

"I value everything that anyone says, because you never know what a person has to offer," Eugene said. "It can be someone on the street or it can be a CEO of a business.

"You can always learn something from someone. So as I write these notes down, I always go back that night and look over them to make sure I keep it fresh in my mind and apply it when I can."

Walker said he likes to take notes as well, but he can't match Eugene.

"I'll say, 'Hey, you don't need to write this, let's just talk, have a conversation,' " Walker said. "But that's his style, and he loves to write everything down.

"The cool thing is he can repeat it back to you word for word."

Walker said Eugene brings toughness and intelligence to the defense and has made strides as a pass rusher and in his coverage skills.

"He's a guy that continues to improve each practice and game," Walker said. "If he makes a mistake, he learns how to correct it, and then he applies himself. He keeps battling. He's a very productive player.'

Eugene said he wants to make his last season at Arkansas a special one.

"This is my last year, my last ride, man," he said. "I want it to be great. That urgency, I feel that each and every day."

