Position-by-position matchups

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks

Arkansas’ Austin Allen (54-93-3, 766 yards, 7 TDs) is coming off his most productive game of the season, with 264 passing yards, 3 TDs and no sacks. Allen ranks 43rd in FBS with a 145.64 efficiency rating of 145.64. Allen, but he might have to scramble for some first downs today. Cole Kelley (3-5-0, 46 yards, 2 TDs; 5 1st downs rushing) wasn’t as effective in the Steamboat package last week as he was against Texas A&M.

South Carolina’s Jake Bentley (98-157-4, 1,257 yards, 9 TDs) has completed more passes than Allen has thrown. Bentley is No. 41 in the FBS in passing yardage (251.4) per game and No. 48 in efficiency (143.49). Bentley and Allen roomed together at the Massing Passing Academy. Bentley was sacked 7 times vs. A&M last week, Allen was sacked 6 times vs. Aggies. Bentley excels at turning broken plays into big gains.

ADVANTAGE Even

Running backs

Arkansas is getting good mileage out of Devwah Whaley (48-249, 2), Chase Hayden (41-246, 4) and David Williams (43-203, 4). Williams, a graduate transfer from South Carolina, will be pumped to play his former team. Fullbacks Kendrick Jackson and Hayden Johnson will get work today.

Ty’Son Williams (41-246, 1) averages 6.0 yards per carry, while Rico Dowdle (45-126, 1) averages 2.8. The Gamecocks’ best rushing output was 172 yards in a 31-13 victory at Missouri, but they had 26 against Texas A&M last week. South Carolina is No. 123 in the FBS in rushing (84.6).

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Receivers/tight ends

Top target Jonathan Nance (15-258, 4 TDs) was joined by Deon Stewart (7-102, 2) and Jordan Jones (6-91), whose jet sweeps have worked, as go-to targets for Allen. Tight ends Cheyenne O’Grady (9-109, 1), Austin Cantrell (5-59) and Jeremy Patton (1-32) have been effective in the screen game. Can Brandon Martin help this week? The Hogs are No. 88 in passing (203.0).

Bryan Edwards (25-337, 0) has emerged as the Gamecocks’ top target after Deebo Samuels (15-250, 3) suffered a broken leg. Hayden Hurst (17-221, 1) is among the top pass-catching TEs in the country. Shi Smith (12-170, 1) caught a 45-yard TD last week and OrTre Smith (6-73, 3) has a TD catch in 3 consecutive games. The Gamecocks are No. 54 in passing (251.4).

ADVANTAGE South Carolina

Line

Arkansas did not allow a sack last week after after yielding 6 against A&M. LT Colton Jackson, LG Hjalte Froholdt, C Frank Ragnow, RG Ty Clary and RT Johnny Gibson are expected to start a 5th consecutive game, with relief from T Paul Ramirez, and maybe G Jake Raulerson and C Zach Rogers. The Razorbacks are No. 71 in total offense (408.3) and No. 104 in sacks allowed (2.75 per game).

Injuries have turned the Gamecocks into a patchwork unit with only C Alan Knott starting at the same spot. RT Malik Young (leg) was hurt last week and is questionable along with RG Cory Helms (high ankle). RT Zach Bailey has a chance to return from injury. LG Sadarius Hutcherson got his first start last week. South Carolina is No. 107 in total offense (336.0) and No. 110 in sacks allowed (3.0).

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

DEFENSE

Line

The starters: LE McTelvin Agim (17 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack), NG Bijhon Jackson (6, 1 hurry) and RE T.J. Smith (8, 1 TFL, 1 hurry) led a strong run-plugging game last week. Austin Capps (7, 1.5 sacks), Jake Hall (4, 1 sack) and Jonathan Marshall (2, 2 hurries) rotate in along with Armon Watts (3). Briston Guidry (3, 1 FR) is out this week. Arkansas is No. 63 in run defense (142.8).

End D.J. Wonnum (24, 5.5 TFL, 2 sacks) and DT Taylor Stallworth (20, 2.5 TFL, 1 hurry) have started all 5 games in a front that funnels action to its linebackers. End Keir Thomas (14, 1 sack, 2 hurries) has started the past 3 and DT Javon Kinlaw (2, 2 PBU) the past two. The Gamecocks are No. 73 in run defense (153.6).

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Linebackers

Dre Greenlaw (34, 1 PBU, 2 hurries) is rounding into shape. Greenlaw and fellow ILB De’Jon Harris (31, 3 TFL, 2 PBU) are becoming formidable. Dwayne Eugene (12, 3 TFL, 2 sacks) had a big game last week. Randy Ramsey (11, 2, 1) should get more pass-rushing attempts today. Top reserve is Grant Morgan (11, 2 PBU).

MLB T.J. Brunson (46, 2.5 TFL), WLB Skai Moore (40, 3 TFL, 1 INT, 2 hurries) and Bryson Allen-Williams (10, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 1 FR) fill up the stat lines for a defense that uses multiple fronts. Sherrod Greene (9) and Eldridge Thompson (2) are top reserves. The Gamecocks are No. 87 in total defense (407.4), No. 37 in scoring (20.8).

ADVANTAGE South Carolina

Secondary

Freshman CB Kamren Curl (17, 1 PBU) continues to be targeted by foes, playing opposite Henre’ Toliver (8, 1 INT, 3 PBU). Nickel back Kevin Richardson (11, 1 INT, 1 PBU) and safeties Santos Ramirez (16, 4 PBU, 1 INT, 1 TFL), Josh Liddell (10, 1 FF) and De’Andre Coley (5) will be tested deep. Arkansas is No. 44 against the pass (205.3).

Safeties Chris Lammons (33, 1 TFL) and D.J. Smith (28, 3 PBU) and nickel back Jamyest Williams (26, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 1 FR) are heavily involved in the run and pass. The top corners are JaMarcus King (19, 1 INT, 4 PBU) and Rashad Fenton (19, 3 PBU). The Gamecocks are No. 98 against the pass (253.8) and No. 64 in efficiency.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Special teams

Blake Johnson is No. 67 in punting (41.19) and the Razorbacks are No. 47 in net punting (39.06). Arkansas is the last FBS team without a made FG, though Connor Limpert’s range apparently goes to about 50 yards. De’Vion Warren is No. 46 in kickoff returns (23.3) with a long of 39. Henre’ Toliver’s lone punt return was for 2 yards.

Joseph Charlton is the nation’s No. 35 punter with a 43.7 average, and South Carolina is No. 26 in net punting (40.96). Take away injured Deebo Samuel’s 2 kick return TDs and the Gamecocks average 14.6 yards per return. Parker White is 2 of 7 on FGs and the team is 3 of 10. White’s 63.6 percent touchbacks ranks No. 28. Chris Lammons averages 7.6 yards on punt returns.

ADVANTAGE Even

Intangibles

Arkansas has trends it would like to reverse, including a 4-game losing streak to Power 5 teams and a 6-12 record in games decided by eight points or less under Bret Bielema. The Razorbacks have played in a neutral loud environment this season, but not a hostile one. On the plus side, the Razorbacks are 3-1 in their past 4 games vs. the SEC East and have traditional success at South Carolina.

The Gamecocks haven’t scored more than 17 points in any of their past 3 games and look at today’s game as a way of breaking out of that funk. A wet field at rowdy Williams-Brice Stadium might favor the scrambling of quarterback Jake Bentley and the Gamecocks’ downfield passing attack. The Gamecocks would also like to end a 7-game losing streak to SEC West rivals.

ADVANTAGE South Carolina