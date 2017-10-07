Today’s CSFL game
LYON AT ARIZONA CHRISTIAN
WHEN 9 p.m. Central
WHERE Shadow Mountain High School, Phoenix
INTERNET lyonscots.com
RECORDS Arizona Christian 4-1, 2-1 Central States Football League; Lyon 2-4, 0-3 COACHES Kyle Phelps (5-12 in second season at Lyon and overall); Jeff Bowen (11-4 in second season at Arizona Christian and overall)
SERIES Arizona Christian leads 2-0
COMMENTS Arizona Christian is ranked 18th in the latest NAIA Football Coaches Top 25 poll. … The Firestorm have outscored the Scots 104-35 in the teams’ two meetings, including a 70-18 victory two years ago in Phoenix. Arizona Christian had 683 yards of total offense in last year’s 34-17 victory at Pioneer Stadium in Batesville. … The Firestorm are led by quarterback Ryan Esslinger, who is 110-of-175 passing for 1,189 yards and 12 touchdowns through 5 games. … Despite their 2-4 record, the Scots are outscoring their opponents 180-176. … Lyon’s Cody Jones threw for 241 yards and a touchdown on 19-of-33 attempts in last week’s 30-28 loss to Wayland Baptist. Josh Abel hauled in Jones’ lone touchdown pass (69 yards) and finished the game with 136 yards receiving on 7 catches.
