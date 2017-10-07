Today’s GAC games

HENDERSON STATE

AT OKLAHOMA BAPTIST

WHEN 1 p.m. Central WHERE Crain Family Stadium, Shawnee, Okla.

RADIO KYXK-FM, 106.9 in Arkadelphia INTERNET hsusports.com

RECORDS Henderson State 2-3 in Great American Conference; Oklahoma Baptist 0-5 in GAC

COACHES Scott Maxfield (90-46 in 13th season at Henderson State, 119-58 in 16 seasons overall); Chris Jensen (16-33 in fifth season at Oklahoma Baptist and overall)

SERIES Henderson State leads 2-0

LAST MEETING Henderson State won 67-21 last season

COMMENTS Henderson State had not lost three out of its first five games since 2011, when the Great American Conference was formed. The Reddies finished the season 6-4. … Henderson State senior defensive end Sam Johnson is second in the GAC in sacks (4) and third in tackles for loss (8). … Oklahoma Baptist has lost its five games by an average margin of 24.4 points. … Oklahoma Baptist redshirt freshman quarterback Preston Haire threw career highs with 249 yards and 4 touchdowns in the team’s 56-27 loss to Southern Arkansas last week.

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS

AT SOUTHERN NAZARENE

WHEN 1 p.m. Central

WHERE Crimson Storm Stadium, Bethany, Okla.

RADIO KVMZ-FM, 99.1 in Magnolia

INTERNET muleriderathletics.com

RECORDS Southern Arkansas 3-2 in Great American Conference; Southern Nazarene 3-2 in GAC

COACHES Bill Keopple (46-43 in eight seasons at Southern Arkansas and overall); Andy Lambert (5-11 in two seasons at Southern Nazarene, 107-107 in 21 seasons overall)

SERIES SAU leads 5-0

LAST MEETING SAU won 37-20 last season

COMMENTS SAU has the top defense in the Great American Conference (319.2 yards allowed per game), which ranks 39th in NCAA Division II. … SAU junior quarterback Barrett Renner leads the GAC in passing yards per game (288), which ranks 19th in D-II. … Southern Nazarene senior defensive back Derrick Carmouche was named the GAC Defensive Player of the Week after he returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown in a 42-24 victory over Henderson State last week. … If the Crimson Storm beat Southern Arkansas, the team will have totaled more victories this season than it had in the previous four seasons.

ARKANSAS TECH

AT ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Willis “Convoy” Leslie Cotton Boll Stadium, Monticello

RADIO KCJC-FM, 102.3 in Russellville; KHBM-FM, 93.7 in Monticello

INTERNET arkansastechsports.com; uamsports.com

RECORDS Arkansas Tech 4-1 in Great American Conference; Arkansas-Monticello 2-3 in GAC

COACHES Raymond Monica (27-23 in five seasons at Tech, 72-57 in 12 seasons overall); Hud Jackson (21-49 in sixth season at UAM and overall)

SERIES Arkansas Tech leads 46-25-3 LAST MEETING Arkansas Tech won 38-31 last season

COMMENTS Arkansas Tech dropped from its No. 11 ranking in NCAA Division II to No. 24 after losing 35-31 to Ouachita Baptist last week. … Senior quarterback Ty Reasnor, who is fourth in the Great American Conference in passing yards per game (208.8), threw an incomplete pass in the end zone as time expired. … Arkansas Tech has the top scoring offense (39 points per game) and scoring defense (16 points per game) in the GAC, and the offense is ranked 16th in D-II and the defense is ranked 20th. … UAM senior receiver Jalen Tolliver caught five touchdowns in the Boll Weevils’ 56-46 loss to Harding last week. Tolliver is tied for fourth in D-II with seven touchdown receptions. … UAM’s offense ranks second in total offense (446 yards per game) in the GAC.

HARDING AT OUACHITA BAPTIST

WHEN noon

WHERE Cliff Harris Stadium, Arkadelphia RADIO KVHU-FM, 95.3 in Searcy; KHTE-FM, 96.5 in Little Rock; KUOA-AM, 1290 and FM, 97.7 in Siloam Springs; KAMD-FM, 97.1 in Camden; KZNG-AM, 1340 and FM, 105.5 in Hot Springs; KNAS-FM, 105.5 in Nashville; KQOR-FM, 105.3 in Mena

INTERNET hardingsports.com; obutigers.com

RECORDS Harding 2-3 in Great American Conference; Ouachita Baptist 4-1 in GAC COACHES Paul Simmons (2-3 in first season at Harding and overall); Todd Knight (95-92 in 19th season at Ouachita Baptist, 123-124-2 in 25th season overall)

SERIES Harding leads 31-23-4

LAST MEETING Harding won 24-20 last season

COMMENTS Harding has won two consecutive games since starting the season 0-3. … The Bisons’ No. 2-ranked rushing offense in NCAA Division II (327.2 yards per game) did not lose a fumble in either victory after losing five in the first three games. … … Harding freshman running back Cole Chancey is third in the GAC with seven touchdowns after rushing for four in the Bisons’ 56-46 victory over Arkansas-Monticello last week. … OBU junior receiver Drew Harris is tied as the top scorer (14.4 points per game) in NCAA Division II. Harris was named Great American Conference Player of the Week after the 35-31 victory over No. 11 Arkansas Tech, in which he had 105 receiving yards, 72 rushing yards and 3 total touchdowns. … OBU has the top red-zone scoring offense in the GAC

(95.5 percent), which is tied for ninth in NCAA Division II.