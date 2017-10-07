Today’s SAA game
HENDRIX VS. BIRMINGHAM-SOUTHERN
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE Young-Wise Memorial Stadium, Conway
RECORDS Hendrix 4-1, 2-1 Southern Athletic Association; Birmingham-Southern 1-3, 0-2
COACHES Buck Buchanan (28-18 in fifth season at Hendrix and overall); Tony Joe White (1-3 in first season at Birmingham-Southern and overall)
SERIES Hendrix leads 3-1
COMMENTS Birmingham-Southern’s lone victory this season came in the opener, 29-25, at LaGrange (Ga.). … The Panthers’ two conference losses have come against Rhodes (35-9) and Trinity (26-20). … Birmingham-Southern is allowing 32.8 points and 425.8 yards a game. … Hendrix has defeated Birmingham-Southern three consecutive times after losing 35-32 in the first game of the series in 2013. The Warriors have outscored the Panthers 116-64 in the three victories, including 47-17 last year in Birmingham, Ala. … Hendrix is coming off a 48-42 victory last week at Sewanee in which the Warriors led 48-21 early in the fourth quarter before holding off the Tigers. … Quarterback Miles Thompson threw for 279 yards and 4 touchdowns and a game-high 119 yards rushing for the Warriors. Receiver Nate Hodapp led the team with 12 receptions for 144 yards and 3 touchdowns.
