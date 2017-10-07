Today’s SWAC game
By Erick Taylor
This article was published today at 3:18 a.m.
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE AT UAPB
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE Golden Lion Stadium, Pine Bluff RADIO KUAP-FM, 89.7 in Pine Bluff
INTERNET uapblionsroar.com
RECORDS Mississippi Valley State (0-4, 0-1 SWAC); UAPB (2-3, 1-1 SWAC) COACHES Monte Coleman (40-65 in 10th season at UAPB and overall); Rick Comegy (4-33 in fourth season at MVSU, 177-119-2 in 27th season overall)
SERIES UAPB leads 26-21-1
LAST MEETING Mississippi Valley State won 41-7 on Nov. 5, 2016
COMMENTS UAPB already has won more games this season (2) than it did in 2016 (1). … The Golden Lions have won eight of the past nine meetings with Mississippi Valley State, but they were blown out 41-7 in last year’s game. The victory was the only one of the season for the Delta Devils. … UAPB sophomore linebacker Jontavis Testa is fifth in the SWAC in tackles with 39 through five games. Mississippi Valley State junior linebacker Patrick Herbin leads the league with 40. … Mississippi Valley State quarterback Christopher Fowler is second in the SWAC in yards passing per game (188.5), but the freshman has yet to throw a touchdown pass. … Mississippi Valley State Coach Rick Comegy won an NAIA national title at Central (Ohio) State in 1995, led Tuskegee to four Pioneer Bowl victories (1998, 2000, 2001, 2005), and won a SWAC title in 2007 with Jackson State. He was also a baseball coach at Colgate University. … The Delta Devils are last in the conference in scoring offense (5.8 points per game) and scoring defense (55.8 ppg).
Today's SWAC game
