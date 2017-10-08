48-yarder breaks FG drought

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Arkansas no longer is the only Football Bowl Subdivision team without a field goal.

The Razorbacks joined the club when sophomore walk-on Connor Limpert hit a 48-yard attempt to tie the game 3-3 in the first quarter.

It was Limpert's first field goal attempt in the three games since he became the No. 1 place-kicker after Cole Hedlund missed attempts of 23 and 20 yards against TCU.

After Limpert's field goal, he tackled A.J. Turner on the kickoff return. It was Limpert's first tackle this season and second of his career.

Injury update

Bret Bielema said safety Josh Liddell had a bruised shin when he had to leave the game, but the injury doesn't appear serious.

Cornerbacks Henre Toliver and Kamren Curl suffered leg cramps, Bielema said. Offensive lineman Johnny Gibson suffered a minor knee injury.

Pick-six

South Carolina linebacker Skai Moore had the first interception for a touchdown against the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville since Florida cornerback Duke Dawson last season.

Moore intercepted an Austin Allen pass along the sideline and returned it 34 yards for a score to put the Gamecocks ahead 27-10 with 8:55 left in the third quarter.

Dawson's interception return against Allen last season went for 37 yards, but Arkansas won the game 31-10.

Alabama cornerback Minkah Fitzpatrick had a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown against Allen and Arkansas in the Crimson Tide's 49-30 victory last season.

Martin catch

Sophomore receiver Brandon Martin, a junior college transfer from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, finally got his first reception of the season.

He caught an Austin Allen pass for a 15-yard gain in the third quarter.

It was Martin's first game since the season opener against Florida A&M. He has missed a lot of practice time with back and hamstring injuries.

For starters

Arkansas junior offensive lineman Paul Ramirez made his first career start, with junior Johnny Gibson moving from right tackle to right guard in place of freshman Ty Clary.

It was Gibson's first start at right tackle this season, but he started the final five games there last season.

Ramirez, a transfer from San Bernardino (Calif.) Community College, redshirted last season. He played extensively off the bench the previous two games against Texas A&M and New Mexico State.

Clary started the first four games at right guard.

Junior tight end Jeremy Patton made his first start for the Razorbacks.

Passing Barry

Austin Allen passed Barry Lunney Jr. -- Arkansas' tight ends coach -- on the Razorbacks' all-time touchdown passing list.

Allen got the 34th touchdown pass of his career with a 5-yarder to Jordan Jones with 8:26 left in the second quarter to tie the score 10-10.

Lunney had 33 touchdown passes from 1992-1995.

Brandon Allen -- Austin's older brother -- holds Arkansas' career record with 64 touchdown passes from 2012-2015.

Immediately ahead of Austin Allen in sixth place is Casey Dick with 47 touchdown passes from 2005-2008.

Steamboat docked

The Razorbacks didn't use their "Steamboat" package with backup quarterback Cole Kelley in short-yardage situations as they did the previous two games against Texas A&M and New Mexico State, when he took Shotgun snaps and ran for first downs on 5 of 6 carries.

Saturday's short-yardage plays included David Williams being tackled for a 1-yard loss on third and 2; South Carolina being called for pass interference on fourth and 3; Devwah Whaley being tackled for a 1-yard loss on third and 1; and Austin Allen passing to Deon Stewart for 7 yards on third and 2.

Kelley took over as Arkansas' quarterback in the fourth quarter with South Carolina ahead 41-10 and led the Razorbacks on two touchdown drives.

Guidry, Pettway out

Arkansas sophomore backup defensive end Briston Guidry, who had three tackles in the first four games, didn't travel with the team to South Carolina.

Coach Bret Bielema said Guidry stayed at home because of a disciplinary issue, but nothing involving legal issues.

Sophomore wide receiver La'Michael Pettway missed his second consecutive game because he needed to do some things better academically, Bielema said.

Big block

Arkansas receiver Deon Stewart, 5-11 and 162 pounds, leveled South Carolina cornerback Jamyest Williams, 5-9 and 175, with a block on a catch by David Williams in the second quarter.

Williams' reception initially was ruled a 23-yard touchdown play, but video review overturned the score and ruled he had stepped out at the South Carolina 7.

Will and Hogs

Saturday's game marked the 14th time South Carolina Coach Will Muschamp faced Arkansas as a player, assistant coach and head coach with six different schools in eight cities.

Muschamp's teams hold a 9-5 edge.

Along with now being 1-0 in his matchups with the Razorbacks as the Gamecocks' coach, Muschamp went 1-1 as a Georgia defensive back; 2-3 as an Auburn graduate assistant and defensive coordinator; 3-1 as LSU's defensive coordinator; 1-0 as Texas' defensive coordinator; and 1-0 as Florida's head coach.

West victory

South Carolina broke a seven-game losing streak against SEC West teams by beating Arkansas. The Gamecocks hadn't won against West opponents since 2013 when they beat Arkansas 52-7 and Mississippi State 34-16.

Flag bearers

Sophomore defensive end T.J. Smith carried the United States flag and redshirt freshman wide receiver Jordan Jones carried the Arkansas flag when the Razorbacks ran onto the field.

Streaking

South Carolina beat Arkansas for the third consecutive time and improved to 10-13 against the Razorbacks.

Off target

South Carolina defensive back Steven Montac was called for targeting when he hit quarterback Austin Allen on an incomplete pass with five seconds left in the first quarter, but the penalty was overturned after a video review.

Sports on 10/08/2017