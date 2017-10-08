Arkansans in the NFL

Players with Arkansas connections who were either active, inactive, on the practice squad or on injured reserve after Week 4 of the NFL season:

OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

TE CHARLES CLAY (Bills/LR Central)

LAST WEEK 5-112 receiving in victory over Falcons

SEASON 18-227 receiving, 2 TDs (18 targets)

RB ALEX COLLINS (Ravens/Arkansas) LAST WEEK 9-82 rushing in loss to Steelers, including 50-yard run

SEASON 25-206 rushing

TE AJ DERBY (Broncos/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 4-75 receiving, 1 TD in victory over Raiders

SEASON 8-114 receiving, 1 TD

TE DEMETRIUS HARRIS (Chiefs/Jacksonville)

LAST WEEK No statistics listed in victory over Redskins

SEASON 2-15 receiving, 1 TD

TE HUNTER HENRY (Chargers/Pulaski Academy-Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 2-16 receiving, 1 TD in loss to Eagles

SEASON 9-96 receiving, 1 TD

QB RYAN MALLETT (Ravens/Arkansas) LAST WEEK No statistics compiled in loss to Steelers

SEASON 6-7 passing, 1 TD, 36 yards RB JD MCKISSIC (Seahawks/Arkansas State)

LAST WEEK/SEASON 4-36 rushing, 1 TD; 1-27 receiving, 1 TD in victory over Colts TE SEAN McGRATH (Chargers/Henderson State)

LAST WEEK No statistics compiled in loss to Eagles

SEASON 1-10 receiving

WR JARIUS WRIGHT (Vikings/Warren-Arkansas)

LAST WEEK No statistics compiled in loss to Lions

SEASON 4-39 receiving, 1 TD (7 targets)

DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

LB DEMARIO DAVIS (Jets/Arkansas State)

LAST WEEK 8 tackles, 6 unassisted in victory over Jaguars

SEASON 40 tackles, 27 unassisted, 0.5 sacks

DE TREY FLOWERS (Patriots/Arkansas) THURSDAY 3 tackles, 2 unassisted, 0.5 sack in victory over Buccaneers

SEASON 22 tackles, 8 unassisted, 3.5 sacks

DT JEREMIAH LEDBETTER (Lions/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 1 unassisted tackle in victory over Vikings

SEASON 5 tackles, 1 unassisted

DT CLINTON McDONALD (Buccaneers/ Jacksonville)

THURSDAY 3 unassisted tackles, 1 sack in loss to Patriots

SEASON 9 tackles, 7 unassisted, 1 sack DT DARIUS PHILON (Chargers/Arkansas) LAST WEEK 1 tackle, 1 sack in loss to Eagles

SEASON 7 tackles, 5 unassisted, 1 sack DE CHRIS SMITH (Bengals/Arkansas) LAST WEEK 1 unassisted tackle in victory over Browns

SEASON 11 tackles, 7 unassisted, 1.5 sacks

LB MARTRELL SPAIGHT (Redskins/ NLR-Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 8 tackles, 6 unassisted, in loss to Chiefs

SEASON 18 tackles, 10 unassisted

TE PHILLIP SUPERNAW (Titans/Ouachita Baptist)

LAST WEEK No statistics recorded in last week’s loss to Texans

SEASON 1-3 receiving

DT ROBERT THOMAS (NY Giants/Razorbacks)

LAST WEEK No statistics listed in loss to Buccaneers

SEASON 2 assisted tackles

DT CEDRIC THORNTON (Bills/Southern Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 1 tackle in victory over Falcons

SEASON 6 tackles, 3 unassisted

DE DEATRICH WISE (Patriots/Arkansas) THURSDAY 1 unassisted tackle in victory over Buccaneers

SEASON 7 tackles, 6 unassisted, 3 sacks

ACTIVE/NO STATISTICS LAST WEEK QB BRANDON ALLEN (Rams/Fayetteville-Arkansas)

OT TERRON ARMSTEAD (Saints/Arkansas-Pine Buff)

DL MITCHELL LOEWEN (Saints/Arkansas) OT JASON PETERS (Eagles/Arkansas) TE JEREMY SPRINKLE (Redskins/White Hall-Arkansas)

C TRAVIS SWANSON (Lions/Razorbacks) LB XAVIER WOODSON-LUSTER (Raiders/ Arkansas State)

INACTIVE LAST WEEK

RB DARREN McFADDEN (Cowboys/Pulaski Oak Grove-Arkansas)

PRACTICE SQUAD

WR COBI HAMILTON (Texans/Arkansas) OL JASON KING (Patriots/Pulaski Academy)

WE DREW MORGAN (Dolphins/Greenwood-Arkansas)

OT DAN SKIPPER (Lions/Arkansas)

INJURED RESERVE

TE CHRIS GRAGG (NY Jets/Warren-Arkansas)

OG DENVER KIRKLAND (Raiders/Arkansas)

PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM LIST OT DEREK NEWTON (Texans/Arkansas State)

NOTE Please email jkrupsaw@arkansasonline.com with additions to this list. To qualify, a player must have either gone to high school in Arkansas or attended college in Arkansas.