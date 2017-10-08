Arkansans in the NFL

Players with Arkansas connections who were either active, inactive, on the practice squad or on injured reserve after Week 4 of the NFL season:
OFFENSIVE PLAYERS
TE CHARLES CLAY (Bills/LR Central)
LAST WEEK 5-112 receiving in victory over Falcons
SEASON 18-227 receiving, 2 TDs (18 targets)
RB ALEX COLLINS (Ravens/Arkansas) LAST WEEK 9-82 rushing in loss to Steelers, including 50-yard run
SEASON 25-206 rushing
TE AJ DERBY (Broncos/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 4-75 receiving, 1 TD in victory over Raiders
SEASON 8-114 receiving, 1 TD
TE DEMETRIUS HARRIS (Chiefs/Jacksonville)
LAST WEEK No statistics listed in victory over Redskins
SEASON 2-15 receiving, 1 TD
TE HUNTER HENRY (Chargers/Pulaski Academy-Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 2-16 receiving, 1 TD in loss to Eagles
SEASON 9-96 receiving, 1 TD
QB RYAN MALLETT (Ravens/Arkansas) LAST WEEK No statistics compiled in loss to Steelers
SEASON 6-7 passing, 1 TD, 36 yards RB JD MCKISSIC (Seahawks/Arkansas State)
LAST WEEK/SEASON 4-36 rushing, 1 TD; 1-27 receiving, 1 TD in victory over Colts TE SEAN McGRATH (Chargers/Henderson State)
LAST WEEK No statistics compiled in loss to Eagles
SEASON 1-10 receiving
WR JARIUS WRIGHT (Vikings/Warren-Arkansas)
LAST WEEK No statistics compiled in loss to Lions
SEASON 4-39 receiving, 1 TD (7 targets)
DEFENSIVE PLAYERS
LB DEMARIO DAVIS (Jets/Arkansas State)
LAST WEEK 8 tackles, 6 unassisted in victory over Jaguars
SEASON 40 tackles, 27 unassisted, 0.5 sacks
DE TREY FLOWERS (Patriots/Arkansas) THURSDAY 3 tackles, 2 unassisted, 0.5 sack in victory over Buccaneers
SEASON 22 tackles, 8 unassisted, 3.5 sacks
DT JEREMIAH LEDBETTER (Lions/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 1 unassisted tackle in victory over Vikings
SEASON 5 tackles, 1 unassisted
DT CLINTON McDONALD (Buccaneers/ Jacksonville)
THURSDAY 3 unassisted tackles, 1 sack in loss to Patriots
SEASON 9 tackles, 7 unassisted, 1 sack DT DARIUS PHILON (Chargers/Arkansas) LAST WEEK 1 tackle, 1 sack in loss to Eagles
SEASON 7 tackles, 5 unassisted, 1 sack DE CHRIS SMITH (Bengals/Arkansas) LAST WEEK 1 unassisted tackle in victory over Browns
SEASON 11 tackles, 7 unassisted, 1.5 sacks
LB MARTRELL SPAIGHT (Redskins/ NLR-Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 8 tackles, 6 unassisted, in loss to Chiefs
SEASON 18 tackles, 10 unassisted
TE PHILLIP SUPERNAW (Titans/Ouachita Baptist)
LAST WEEK No statistics recorded in last week’s loss to Texans
SEASON 1-3 receiving
DT ROBERT THOMAS (NY Giants/Razorbacks)
LAST WEEK No statistics listed in loss to Buccaneers
SEASON 2 assisted tackles
DT CEDRIC THORNTON (Bills/Southern Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 1 tackle in victory over Falcons
SEASON 6 tackles, 3 unassisted
DE DEATRICH WISE (Patriots/Arkansas) THURSDAY 1 unassisted tackle in victory over Buccaneers
SEASON 7 tackles, 6 unassisted, 3 sacks
ACTIVE/NO STATISTICS LAST WEEK QB BRANDON ALLEN (Rams/Fayetteville-Arkansas)
OT TERRON ARMSTEAD (Saints/Arkansas-Pine Buff)
DL MITCHELL LOEWEN (Saints/Arkansas) OT JASON PETERS (Eagles/Arkansas) TE JEREMY SPRINKLE (Redskins/White Hall-Arkansas)
C TRAVIS SWANSON (Lions/Razorbacks) LB XAVIER WOODSON-LUSTER (Raiders/ Arkansas State)
INACTIVE LAST WEEK
RB DARREN McFADDEN (Cowboys/Pulaski Oak Grove-Arkansas)
PRACTICE SQUAD
WR COBI HAMILTON (Texans/Arkansas) OL JASON KING (Patriots/Pulaski Academy)
WE DREW MORGAN (Dolphins/Greenwood-Arkansas)
OT DAN SKIPPER (Lions/Arkansas)
INJURED RESERVE
TE CHRIS GRAGG (NY Jets/Warren-Arkansas)
OG DENVER KIRKLAND (Raiders/Arkansas)
PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM LIST OT DEREK NEWTON (Texans/Arkansas State)
NOTE Please email jkrupsaw@arkansasonline.com with additions to this list. To qualify, a player must have either gone to high school in Arkansas or attended college in Arkansas.
Print Headline: Arkansans in the NFL
