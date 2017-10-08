Girardi: Failure to dispute wrong

NEW YORK -- After a crushing loss, Yankees Manager Joe Girardi spent the night pondering his decision not to challenge a critical hit-by-pitch call during a game-changing sixth inning.

His verdict?

"I screwed up."

Girardi took the blame Saturday after his call not to challenge possibly shifted the complexion of New York's 9-8, 13-inning defeat in Game 2 of an AL Division Series against Cleveland.

"I take responsibility for everything," Girardi said during a day off. "And I feel horrible about it."

New York trails 2-0 in the best-of-five series. Game 3 is tonight at Yankee Stadium.

With New York ahead 8-3 Friday, Cleveland's Lonnie Chisenhall was awarded first by plate umpire Dan Iassogna on an inside pitch by reliever Chad Green.

Catcher Gary Sanchez immediately asked Girardi to challenge, and slow-motion replays showed that the ball hit the knob of Chisenhall's bat. The question was whether it first grazed Chisenhall's hand.

Plate umpires often rely on sound more than sight on such plays, making calls based on what they hear -- as in, did a pitch nick the body, the bat or both? To get the ruling reversed, an umpire in the replay room would've needed definitive proof the ball completely missed Chisenhall's hand.

Sanchez caught the 0-2 pitch, which would have been an inning-ending third strike if ruled a foul tip.

Girardi relies on coaching assistant Brett Weber to scour replays before challenging. Weber didn't see anything conclusive in the 30-second window allotted by Major League Baseball to request a review, and so Girardi disregarded Sanchez's plea and didn't challenge.

Weber and the Yankees didn't get the slo-mo replay until Francisco Lindor was already at-bat. Lindor hit a grand slam off Green to make it 8-7, sparking a dramatic comeback by Cleveland.

New York led the major leagues by winning 72 percent of their challenges in the regular season. Girardi said Friday night that he didn't want to waste one of his two challenges and that he didn't want to disrupt Green's rhythm. The Yankees had already won one earlier in the game.

But if he could do it over?

"Yeah, I wish I would have challenged it," he said.

"Very seldom have I ever wasted a challenge when it wasn't conclusive," he added. "That's just what I've done, you know. Maybe that's the wrong way."

ASTROS-RED SOX

BOSTON -- If the Boston Red Sox are nervous about the possibility of being swept out of the playoffs for the second year in a row, they were trying hard not to show it on Saturday.

A year after losing in David Ortiz's final game and being eliminated 3-0 by the Cleveland Indians in the AL Division Series, Boston returns to Fenway Park again on the cusp of another early postseason exit.

The Houston Astros picked apart Boston's top two starting pitchers in Games 1 and 2, roughing up Chris Sale and Drew Pomeranz in back-to-back, 8-2 victories at Minute Maid Park.

With a victory in Game 3 today, Houston can advance to a league championship series for the first time since 2005, when it made it to the World Series. Brad Peacock starts for the Astros.

Back on its home field, Boston will try to stick around for at least another game, this time pinning its hopes with right hander Doug Fister, a June waiver signing who became a regular in the starting rotation only because of injuries.

Though Fister might not be the marquee name that Boston would ordinarily peg to be on the mound in his position, he isn't a stranger to it. In eight postseason starts, Fister has gone 4-1 with a 1.78 ERA. His teams were 7-1 in those games, winning each of the last three. Two of his seven victories also came with his team facing elimination.

"Now is not a time to change up our game plan or our execution. It's a matter of going out there, staying with what we do and do what we do best," Fister said.

Meanwhile, the Astros have thus far avoided a postseason letdown after clinching the AL West crown in mid-September.

Manager A.J. Hinch said he's gotten exactly what he hoped to out of his young core. His top four hitters -- George Springer, Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa -- have all come through, combining to go 12 of 32 with 6 home runs and 10 RBI through 2 games. Altuve had three home runs alone in Game 1.

"The strength of this team will continue to be not only those big names ... but the depth of his lineup," Hinch said.

It's a group that has baffled Boston's pitchers thus far, but Fister said his experience in these situations has allowed him to avoid overthinking the moment now that he has the ball. He said he told a friend during conversation Friday night that the stakes of Sunday's game in some ways helps him to focus.

"There's nothing to lose, with everything to lose," he said.

Sports on 10/08/2017