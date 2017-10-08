WALLY HALL: Razorback fans deserve answers after debacle

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Coming off the field at halftime Bobby Petrino once suggested to defensive coordinator Willy Robinson a specific change Petrino wanted to make.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville was trailing Texas A&M 35-17 but came back to win 42-38.

That was Oct. 1, 2011, the last time the Arkansas Razorbacks trailed at the half but rallied for a victory.

Saturday, against a mediocre South Carolina team, the opportunity to end that streak at 15 became the 16th time to not come from behind. The Hogs lost miserably 48-22 after trailing 17-10 at halftime, and the Gamecocks defense scored as many touchdowns as the Razorbacks.

There was little doubt South Carolina Coach Will Muschamp and defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson made halftime adjustments to apply so much pressure that Austin Allen ran for his life until he was removed.

If the Razorbacks made any adjustments, they were not obvious.

What is obvious is the program has slid below mediocre. There may be myriad reasons why, but at this point the focus should be on how UA fixes it.

That is not a decision for a columnist, although admittedly some columnists believe it is.

The facts speak for themselves.

Last week, LSU Athletic Director Joe Alleva took heat from coast to coast after Troy beat the Tigers. Head Coach Ed Orgeron, who was promoted from within, had been given a $12 million buyout.

On Saturday, LSU beat No. 21 Florida in The Swamp.

Now expect the national media to shift some attention to Arkansas AD Jeff Long and Bret Bielema's $15 million buyout that started at $18 million after he got a contract extension after the 2014 season for beating a bad Texas team in the Texas Bowl.

When Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez spoke to the Little Rock Touchdown Club recently, he said those type of buyouts are "a bad business model.'

Watching Saturday's debacle is hard to put into words, at least words that can be printed in a family newspaper.

It certainly wasn't entertainment for the proud Razorback Nation.

The last time South Carolina scored 48 points was against Vanderbilt in 2014 when Steve Spurrier was the head coach. The closest the Gamecocks have come since was 44 against Western Carolina last season.

Until Cole Kelley passed for 140 yards -- the pressure was off late in the fourth quarter because the game was over -- the Hogs had 190 predictable yards. They may not have run on first down every time, but it seemed like it, and in the second half the Gamecocks expected it.

Williams-Brice Stadium is great, but it wasn't hostile Saturday, especially not with thousands and thousands staying away.

The only people who would have liked the product on the field in Razorback uniforms would be Hog haters.

The majority of the Razorback Nation will not give up. It is the fans' chosen team, but they don't expect or deserve to lose to South Carolina by 26 points.

No doubt Bielema is not satisfied; he knows why he makes the big bucks, and the buck stops with him for on-field performance.

At a time when the UA has gone deeply into debt to add a better game experience for the wealthy patrons, the program is slipping; and everyone knows what is on the horizon, Alabama, the King of all things football in the SEC.

Bielema answers to Long, who answers to Chancellor Joe Steinmetz, who answers to UA System President Donald Bobbitt. They all answer to the UA board of trustees.

Someone in that bunch owes the Razorback Nation an explanation and some hope.

